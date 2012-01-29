Nuclear experts in Iran on day of oil embargo vote

* UN nuclear watchdog team on 3-day visit to Iran
* Lawmakers may vote to ban exports to EU from next week
* Nuclear tensions rising
By Robin Pomeroy and Hossein Jaseb
TEHRAN, Jan 29 U.N. nuclear inspectors
arrived in Iran on Sunday, hoping to shed light on suspected
military aspects of Tehran's atomic work, on the day its
lawmakers look set to ban oil exports to Europe in revenge for
new EU sanctions.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency
delegation said he aimed to "resolve all the outstanding issues
with Iran" over the nuclear programme which the West believes is
aimed at making weapons but which Iran insists is peaceful.
"In particular we hope that Iran will engage with us on our
concerns regarding the possible military dimensions of Iran's
nuclear programme," IAEA Deputy Director General Herman
Nackaerts told reporters before departing from Vienna airport.
That may be a tall order, with Iran insisting its right to
peaceful nuclear technology be recognised by sceptical countries
which say its uranium enrichment activities - some of which have
been moved to a bomb-proof bunker - go beyond what is needed for
atomic energy.
Tensions with the West rose this month when Washington and
the European Union imposed the toughest sanctions yet in their
campaign to force Tehran into making concessions. The measures
take direct aim at the ability of OPEC's second biggest oil
exporter to sell its crude.
Less than one week after the EU's 27 member states agreed to
stop importing crude from Iran from July 1, Iranian lawmakers
were due to debate a bill later on Sunday that would cut off oil
supplies to the EU in a matter of days.
By turning the sanctions back on the EU, lawmakers hope to
deny the bloc a six-month window it had planned to give those of
its members most dependent on Iranian oil - including some of
the most economically fragile in southern Europe - to adapt.
BUYBACK PROBLEMS
The head of the state-run National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) said late on Saturday that the export embargo would hit
European refiners, such as Italy's Eni, that are owed
oil from Iran as part of long-standing buy-back contracts under
which they take payment for past oilfield projects in crude.
"The decision must be made at high echelons of power and we
at the NIOC will act as the executioner of the policies of the
government," Ahmad Qalebani told the ISNA news agency.
"The European companies will have to abide by the provisions
of the buyback contracts," he said. "If they act otherwise, they
will be the parties to incur the relevant losses and will
subject the repatriation of their capital to problems."
"Generally, the parties to incur damage from the EU's recent
decision will be European companies with pending contracts with
Iran."
Italy's Eni is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil for
contracts it executed in Iran in 2000 and 2001 and has been
assured by EU policymakers its buyback contracts will not be
part of the European embargo, but the prospect of Iran acting
first may put that into doubt.
Eni declined to comment on Saturday.
The EU accounted for 25 percent of Iranian crude oil sales
in the third quarter of 2011. However, analysts say the global
oil market will not be overly disrupted if parliament votes for
the bill that would turn off the oil tap for Europe.
"The Saudis have made it clear that they'll step in to fill
the void," said Robert Smith, a consultant at Facts Global
Energy.
"It would not pose any serious threat to oil market
stability. Meanwhile Asians, predominantly the Chinese and
Indians, stand to benefit from more Iranian crude flowing east
and at potential discounts."
Potentially more disruptive to the world oil market and
global security is the risk of Iran's standoff with the West
escalating into military conflict.
Iran has repeatedly said it could close the vital Strait of
Hormuz shipping lane if Western sanctions succeed in preventing
it from exporting crude, a move Washington has said it would not
tolerate.
The IAEA's three-day visit may be an opportunity to defuse
some of the tension. Director General Yukiya Amano has called on
Iran to show a "constructive spirit" and Tehran has said it is
willing to discuss "any issues" of interest to the U.N. agency,
including the military-linked concerns.
But Western diplomats, who have often accused Iran of using
such offers of dialogue as a stalling tactic while it presses
ahead with its nuclear programme, say they doubt Tehran will
show the kind of concrete cooperation the IAEA wants.
They say Iran may offer limited concessions and transparency
in an attempt to ease intensifying international pressure, but
that this is unlikely to amount to the full cooperation
required.
The outcome could determine whether Iran will face further
international isolation, or whether there are prospects for
resuming wider talks between Tehran and the major powers on the
nuclear dispute.