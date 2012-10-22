India says U.S. understands its need for Iran oil

DUBAI Oct 22 The United States understands
India's need for Iranian oil imports, which are steady at a rate
of 15 million tonnes per year, Indian oil and gas minister S.
Jaipal Reddy said on Monday.
"The United States appreciates the larger needs of the
country and it has also seen the efforts we have made to reduce
our dependence on Iran imports to a considerable degree," he
told Reuters at the World Energy Forum in Dubai.
"And while we respect the United Nations sanctions, we don't
want to ignore the requests of other nations."
In June Washington granted India a waiver on sanctions
against Iran that would have cut it off from the U.S. financial
system for buying Iranian oil. Washington said the waiver was
granted because India had reduced its purchases.