Cautious Western insurers rebuild business ties with Iran

* Iran insurance market $9 bln, may double in next decade
* Shipping, trade credit first sectors for Western insurers
* Aviation, energy, political risk insurance under
discussion
* Graphic on Iran's insurance market: tmsnrt.rs/2enfWc3
By Jonathan Saul and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Oct 21 Western insurers are slowly
reaching deals with Iran as they seek to re-enter a
multi-billion dollar market although the pace of business is
hampered by banking restrictions ten months on from the lifting
of international sanctions.
Shut out of international financial markets for years, Iran
is still trying to reap the benefits of last year's nuclear deal
with world powers.
Despite the removal of international banking restrictions in
January, Tehran has secured ties with only a limited number of
smaller banks as U.S. sanctions remain in force.
By contrast, Iran is in more active talks with insurers to
provide cover in a market valued at $9 billion overall last year
and potentially double that in the next decade.
Western companies need insurance in order to resume business
with Iran. Shipping and trade credit insurance, which remove the
risk of non-payment for goods, are the first types of insurance
being offered.
"There is generally a lower degree of fear and apprehension
and that is because you have not had the big fines on the
insurers that the banks have faced," said leading London
sanctions lawyer Nigel Kushner.
"We are going to see greater and quicker movement there than
on the banking side, at least in London and the UK," said
Kushner, who is also a director of the British Iranian Chamber
of Commerce.
As Iran has aimed to ramp up oil exports, securing marine
insurance has been crucial. Top tier Western ship insurers have
started offering services in recent months.
Iran's deputy oil minister, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, has said
European insurers now have no problems insuring Iranian oil
tankers, according to the oil ministry's news agency SHANA.
Protection and Indemnity (P&I) clubs - marine insurers owned
by shipping firms - have started to provide cover for Iran's
shipping fleet, including its oil tankers.
Jonathan Andrews, director and head of eastern underwriting
with Britain's Steamship Mutual, said it was insuring ships for
Iranian tanker operator NITC and also for Iranian cargo ship
operator IRISL.
"We have a long history of insuring Iranian ship owners,"
Andrews told Reuters. "We are happy to be insuring our former
members again."
Norwegian ship insurer Skuld said it was in discussions with
IRISL, while it was already insuring NITC ships.
Others such as the UK's Standard Club said they were
covering vessels trading to and from Iran, but did not say
whether this related to Iranian shipping firms.
Ship insurers say there are still constraints on payments,
given a freeze on using the U.S. financial system.
"Problems remain however in relation to the channelling of
payments through the banking systems, both in relation to
collection of premium and settlement of claims," said Andrew
Bardot, executive officer with the International Group, which
represents ship insurers.
This was due to the reluctance of many banks and financial
institutions to process such payments, and was now the main
concern for insurers and reinsurers, he said.
"Solutions are being found, but it is a difficult process
and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future."
DOLLAR RESTRICTIONS
U.S. banks are forbidden to do business with Iran under
domestic sanctions still in force. European banks also face
problems, since transactions with Iran in dollars cannot be
processed through the U.S. financial system.
Banks remain nervous after some heavy U.S. penalties,
including a $9 billion fine on France's BNP Paribas in
2014, largely for violating U.S. financial sanctions.
Despite this, European export credit agencies are
guaranteeing trade finance for Western companies doing business
with Iran.
Germany's state run export credit group Hermes has
concluded trade finance deals covering goods worth several
million euros.
"About a dozen transactions have been approved so far," a
Hermes spokesman said.
"The demand is there from the exporters' side but they need
a lot of information. There is a continuous and rising flow of
applications (for export credit guarantees)."
Italian export credit agency SACE has also undertaken its
first small transactions with Iran.
"The lingering risks should not be underestimated, however,
as they might create problems ... legal, documentary,
operational, for companies interested in building or restoring
commercial or financial relationships with local
counterparties," a SACE spokesman said.
France's Coface has signed an agreement with Iran to
guarantee trade finance on behalf of the French government.
Nevertheless, major transactions were yet to be concluded due to
the banking issues.
Aviation and energy are two sectors in focus, industry
executives say, along with political risk cover, even if there
have been few deals so far.
Christian Bieri, EMEA reinsurance head at insurance group MS
Amlin, said Iran was "very much under discussion".
"It's very high up the agenda," Bieri said. "It's going to
be something for 2017."
Other large insurers and reinsurers such as Hannover Re
are looking closely at Iran, but say concerns about
payments still prevent them from doing business there.
Swiss Re chief executive Christian Mumenthaler
told Reuters: "We have big business in the U.S. and so our chief
legal officer is basically regulating every micro-step we do in
that direction."
Lloyd's of London had historically been active in Iran and
chairman John Nelson said it was a "market we would like to get
back into".
"We have to just be clear, the U.S. sanctions are still very
restrictive," Nelson told Reuters.
