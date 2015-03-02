Iran's Guards increase monitoring of social media -state TV

DUBAI, March 2 Iran monitored 8 million Facebook
accounts with new software and will watch other social
media sites for content that contravenes the Islamic Republic's
moral codes, state television reported on Monday.
The Centre for Investigation of Organised Crime, a branch of
the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), accused Facebook of
spreading immoral content and said it had arrested several
users.
" is trying to push its users towards immoral
content via its suggestion system, by making them choose
harmful, decadent and obscene content over beneficial and
educational subject matter," the IRGC said in a statement cited
by state TV and other Iranian media.
Iran blocks access to social media sites Facebook, Twitter
and YouTube but millions of Iranians easily
get around that by using virtual private networks (VPNs).
However, that does not make Iranians immune from state
surveillance and last year three men and three women who posted
a video of themselves singing and dancing along with a Western
pop song were arrested.
As well as testing the boundaries of Iran's Islamic dress
and morality code, social networking sites were used to help
organise massive anti-government protests in 2009 that Tehran
said were stirred up by foreign powers.
The cyber security directorate will expand its "Spider"
programme to monitor other social media including Instagram,
Viber and WhatsApp, the IRGC said.
In December, Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi
introduced a policy of "smart filtering" to improve the efficacy
of its censorship, and said the policy would be fully in place
by June.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)