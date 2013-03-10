Iran blocks use of tool to get around Internet filter

| DUBAI, March 10
DUBAI, March 10 Iranian authorities have blocked
the use of most "virtual private networks", a tool that many
Iranians use to get around an extensive government Internet
filter, Iranian media quoted an official as saying on Sunday.
A widespread government Internet filter prevents Iranians
from accessing many sites on the official grounds they are
offensive or criminal.
Many Iranians evade the filter through use of VPN software,
which provides encrypted links directly to private networks
based abroad, and can allow a computer to behave as if it is
based in another country.
But authorities have now blocked "illegal" VPN access, an
Iranian legislator told the Mehr news agency on Sunday. Iranian
web users confirmed that VPNs were blocked.
"Within the last few days illegal VPN ports in the country
have been blocked," said Ramezanali Sobhani-Fard, the head of
parliament's information and communications technology
committee, according to Mehr. "Only legal and registered VPNs
can from now on be used."
Iran is holding a presidential election in June, its first
since 2009, when a disputed result led to the worst unrest since
the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Protesters used services like Facebook to communicate during
those "Green Movement" demonstrations, and the government has
taken steps to curb access to the Internet in the last few
months, apparently determined to prevent a repeat this time.
An internet user named Mohamad from the Iranian city of
Isfahan confirmed that VPNs had been blocked.
"VPNs are cut off. They've shut all the ports," he said in a
Facebook message, adding that he was using another form of
software to access the service without a VPN. He said Skype and
Viber, internet services used to make telephone calls, had also
been blocked.
In January, Mehdi Akhavan Behabadi, secretary of Iran's
Supreme Cyberspace Council, told Mehr that Internet users would
soon be able to purchase registered VPN connections and that
other VPNs were illegal. Financial institutions and other
organisations might need to use VPNs for security reasons, which
would be a legal use, Behabadi said.
The government's move to block VPN access may also have
inadvertently cut off access to widely used sites such as Yahoo
and Google, Sobhani-Fard told Mehr on Sunday,
adding that parliament would study the issue more this week.
Amin Sabeti, a UK-based researcher on Iranian media and the
web, said foreign companies such as airlines and banks had had
problems using VPNs in Iran.
Through government-registered VPNs, Sabeti said, authorities
could be able to monitor traffic more easily.
DETERIORATE
Millions of Iranians experienced disruption to email and
Internet access ahead of parliamentary elections last year.
"As the June election approaches ... Iran's Internet
connectivity, and the accessibility of uncensored information,
continues to deteriorate," said a report on Iran's Internet
infrastructure published in March by the UK-based group Small
Media, which researches Internet use in Iran.
"Prominent Persian-language websites and other online
services have been filtered one by one, and communications with
external platforms is becoming progressively more difficult."
Iranian authorities banned Google's email service for a week
last year but reopened access after complaints from officials.
They have also announced plans to switch citizens onto a
domestic Internet network which would be largely isolated from
the World Wide Web.