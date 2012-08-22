Iran calls Israeli military threats propaganda

DUBAI Aug 22 Iran considers threats by Israel
to bomb its nuclear installations more a propaganda drive than a
genuine signal of imminent attack, Foreign Minister Ali Akbar
Salehi said on Wednesday.
"It is our responsibility to take these threats seriously,
but Israel is not in a position to do such a thing," said
Salehi, according to the Iranian newspaper Entekhab.
"If they really wanted to take such a step, they would not
make so much noise about it. This is more a psychological and
propagandistic move."
Israel believes Tehran is seeking atomic weapons capability,
something it says would put the existence of the Jewish state in
peril, and has threatened to strike Iran if diplomatic efforts
fail to stop its nuclear progress.
There has been an upsurge in rhetoric from Israeli
politicians this month suggesting Israel might attack Iran ahead
of the U.S. presidential election in November.
Iran, which denies trying to develop a nuclear bomb, has
said it could hit Israel and U.S. bases in the region if it
comes under attack.
"Our country is awake and alert," Salehi was quoted as
saying. "We take any small threat seriously and will prepare
ourselves to respond to any threat, but that does not mean that
these threats are serious."
On Tuesday, Iran unveiled upgrades to some of its weapons
systems, including what it called a more accurate short-range
missile, and said it had started construction on a 200-hectare
(544-acre) air defence facility.