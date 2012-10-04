Media watchdog accuses Iran of intimidating journalists

LONDON Oct 4 A leading media watchdog has
accused Iran of trying to cow journalists into silence and
self-censorship, adding to international pressure on Tehran over
its treatment of activists and the press.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ)said Tehran, which is facing tough international economic
sanctions over its nuclear programme, was also trying to
restrict internet access.
"The situation for independent journalists is Iran is
worsening by the day," CPJ Deputy Director Rob Mahoney said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"High-profile persecutions and imprisonments are an attempt
by the authorities to intimidate the media into silence and
self-censorship. The international community must speak out
against such actions."
The United Nations human rights office called on Tuesday for
the immediate release of prominent activists and journalists
arrested or intimidated in what it called an apparent clampdown
on critical voices ahead of next year's presidential election.
The CPJ expressed concern about Ali Akbar Javanfekr, press
adviser to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and head of the
state-run IRNA news agency, who was jailed for six months for
insulting the Supreme Leader and Reuters Bureau Chief Parisa
Hafezi on trial on charges of spreading lies and propaganda.
In citing a series of arrests of print journalists, it said
Iranian authorities had maintained a 'revolving-door' policy,
freeing some temporarily as they took others into custody.
In March, the Iranian government suspended the press
accreditation of all Reuters staff in Tehran after publication
of a video script on women's martial arts training that
erroneously referred to the athletes as "assassins". Since then,
Reuters has been unable to report from Iran.
Reuters, the news arm of Thomson Reuters, the global news and
information group, corrected the script after the martial arts
club complained and apologised for the error.
Reuters' Bureau Chief in Iran, Iranian national Parisa
Hafezi, was subsequently charged on several counts including
spreading lies and propaganda against the establishment. Hafezi
had not been involved in drafting the video script.
An Iranian jury voted on Sunday to convict the Reuters news
organisation over the video script. A final decision will be
made by a judge, expected to issue his verdict this month.