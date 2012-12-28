Iran starts navy drills in Strait of Hormuz -IRNA

DUBAI Dec 28 Iran started on Friday six days of
naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz, the official IRNA news
agency reported, manoeuvres aimed at showcasing its military
capabilities in what is a vital oil and gas shipping route.
Naval commander Habibollah Sayyari said the "Velayat 91"
drills would last until Wednesday across an area of about 1
million square kilometres in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of
Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean, IRNA said.
Sayyari said the goal of the manoeuvres were to show "the
armed forces' military capabilities" in defending Iran's borders
as well as sending a message of peace and friendship to
neighbouring countries.
Iranian officials have often said Iran could block the
strait - through which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil
exports pass - if it came under military attack over its
disputed nuclear programme.
Iran held a similar 10-day drill last December and sent a
submarine and a destroyer into the Gulf four months ago just as
U.S. and allied navies were conducting exercises in the same
waters to practice keeping oil shipping lanes open.
Sayyari was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the new drill
would test the navy's missile systems, combat ships, submarines
and patrol and reconnaissance methods.
A heavy Western naval presence in the Gulf is meant to deter
any attempt to block the waterway.