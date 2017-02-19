UPDATE 1-Iran minister who oversaw plane deals survives no-confidence vote

(Adds details, quotes, background)
ANKARA Feb 19 Iran's transport minister
survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Sunday, state
media reported, defeating a motion which could have derailed
Iran's landmark deals with planemakers Boeing and Airbus
.
In a session broadcast live on state radio, 176 lawmakers
voted against and 74 for the no-confidence motion which accused
Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi of
mismanagement after a railroad collision and over alleged lack
of transparency in the plane purchases.
Akhoundi helped steer Iran's move to sign contracts with
Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing last year to purchase about 180
passenger planes, the first direct deal by Tehran to buy
Western-built aircraft in nearly 40 years.
Last week, Akhoundi announced that Iran had also finalised a
deal to purchase 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR
.
The plane purchases were made possible by a deal between
Tehran and world powers to lift sanctions against Iran in return
for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.
"We negotiated directly with Boeing, Airbus and ATR in
Tehran and under the scrutiny of watchdog bodies," Akhoundi
said.
"Our airports have become plane cemeteries ... and I have
been committed to renewing our fleet without using government
funds."
In 2015, Akhoundi defeated another motion by hardliners in
parliament to remove him from office.
(Reporting by Ankara newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence and
Jane Merriman)