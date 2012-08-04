版本:
Iran test fires short-range missile - defence minister

DUBAI Aug 4 Iran has test fired a fourth-generation Fateh 110 missile with a range of 300 kilometres, the state Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Saturday citing Defence Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who said the test was "successful".

Iran is accused by Western countries of using its nuclear power programme to attempt to build an atomic bomb, a charge Tehran denies.

