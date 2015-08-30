FEATURE-Big motorbikes rev up again under Iranian reforms

| DUBAI
DUBAI Aug 30 The joy of riding big Japanese and
American motorbikes was just one of the pleasures taken away
from Iranians after the country's Islamic revolution.
But three decades on, to the delight of enthusiasts, there
are signs of restrictions being eased.This month a dozen bikers
on pre-revolutionary and newer models were allowed a strictly
regulated ride in Tehran.
It was still a far cry from the open highways of "Easy
Rider".
Special permission is needed to ride just one weekend per
month and the cruise is limited to specific streets during
daylight hours. Women are still prohibited from ridng bikes.
It fits in, however, with other developments as Iran opens
up to the West again under reform-minded President Hassan
Rohani.
The ban outlawing motorcycles with engines above the size of
250 cubic cm was introduced in the early years of the revolution
to halt drive-by killings of Iranian officials by the
opposition.
It was also part of an effort to eradicate vestiges of an
un-Islamic Western lifestyle that had prevailed under the
monarchy overthrown in 1979. Women were barred from riding
motorcycles as it was seen as incompatible with Shi'ite Islamic
values.
Motorbikes with big engine power were used exclusively by
the Basij, the government's plain-clothes security force, which
often paraded on them around Tehran in a show of power.
Under the reprieve, authorities select members of the Tehran
Motorcycling and Car Racing Association to licence for street
riding after running them through security checks, the
association's manager Mehrdad Hemmatian said.
Police and Interior Ministry agents monitor the riders while
they are on the road.
"We are hopeful that the restrictions on full-sized
motorcycles will be revised and lifted," Hemmatian said. "The
restrictions are outdated."
The government-linked association is also lobbying to bring
down import tariffs on sports bikes to 6 percent from 100
percent.
People involved with the government are mostly behind the
demand for motorcycles as it is easier for them to obtain
special permission and they are better able to afford the
expensive American-made Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Bikers who are not from the elite can manage to afford
cheaper Japanese sports bikes for use on race tracks.
ROUHANI REFORMS
Under reforms initiated by Rohani, who successfully
concluded an accord with world powers on curtailing Iran's
nuclear programme in July, life could become a bit easier for
some Iranians as trade sanctions are lifted.
Marginal advancements in allowing Western culture to seep
into Tehran are mirrored in other ways, for example a knock-off
version of fast food chain McDonald's called Mash Donald's in a
posh neighbourhood of the capital.
Many Iranians now also have luxury Japanese and European
cars as some of the policies instituted after the downfall of
the Shah are relaxed.
American dealerships for Harley or General Motors
have been absent from Iran but a sanctions deal would open the
gateway for such manufacturers to have a local presence.
Businesses worldwide want to get into Iran, home to some 80
million people and with a sizable middle-class craving
international brands.
In a sign of its reconnection to the international world,
Britain and Iran reopened their embassies in their respective
capitals last week.
DUBAI'S DESERT HIGHWAY
While the motoring association is trying to have the ban
fully lifted, Iranian bikers have found other ways to satisfy
their passion.
Symbolising the love for U.S.-made Harley Davidson
motorcycles, local bike manufacturer Tondar Shahab makes
replicas with street-legal engine of 250 CC as opposed to the
usual range of 883 and 1800 CC.
Some ship in Harley parts from Dubai before assembling them
in Iran - sometimes just to display the bike in a prominent
place in their homes.
Dubai is a main source for international brands that are
barred from having official stores in Iran, such as Apple
electronics.
Often these are loaded onto small ships or dhows, which sail
across the narrow Arabian Gulf to the Iranian port of Bandar
Abbas and eventually make their way to Tehran.
Dubai is also where some Iranians spend their holidays and
indulge in their love of riding U.S- made motorcycles. There are
scores of Iranian Harley owners in the city.
Shabab, an Iranian enthusiast who lives in Dubai, often
rides with his friend Shahbol on their Harley Ultras from the
city to the desert resort of Bab Al Shams, a popular sheesha and
drinks stop for riders.
"At the end of the day, when you have a passion you will
find a way to ride whether it is in Dubai, in Europe or the
United States," Shabab said. "And someday also in Iran."
