Iran deal could unleash big pent-up commercial aircraft demand

NEW YORK/BERLIN, July 14 Airplane sales to Iran
were cleared for take off after Tehran signed a nuclear
agreement with six major powers on Tuesday, opening a
potentially significant opportunity for Boeing Co and
Airbus Group after decades of isolation.
The agreement would lift all economic commercial sanctions
including those relating to commercial aviation.
It still faced a difficult vote in the U.S. Congress, where
majority Republicans oppose it. The full Senate is unlikely to
vote on it before September, a key senator said. But President
Barack Obama vowed to veto a "no" vote.
Boeing said it saw a chance to sell planes to renew Iran's
fleet of jetliners, which are 23 years old on average, according
to Ascend Flightglobal, a UK consultancy.
Iranian and Western industry officials estimate that Iran, a
country of 80 million people, will need 400 aircraft worth up to
$20 billion in the next decade, suggesting there will be
business for both major Western suppliers due to the long
waiting times for new planes.
"Business activity will increase in all areas," said Helene
Rang, head of NUMOV, the German Near and Middle East
Association, a respected think tank based in Berlin.
"This will be especially true of the aerospace industry
because there is a huge amount of catching up to do," she said
before the deal was announced. "This will offer enormous
opportunities for both Airbus and Boeing."
Boeing and Airbus noted, however, that the trade
restrictions will not fall instantaneously.
"We are very much awaiting guidance from the government on
this," Boeing spokesman Tim Neale said, adding that the
planemaker will remain sidelined until Congress acts.
Airbus also voiced caution. "The agreement between Iran and
the six nations has yet to be formalized and implemented," a
spokesman for the European plane maker said. "Once this takes
place we will evaluate what commercial implications it has in
strict compliance with the accord."
Others saw the long wait times for new Airbus and Boeing
planes driving leasing and used jet sales.
Richard Aboulafia, analyst at the Teal Group in Fairfax,
Virginia, said updating of Iran's aging jet fleet could take
time. "Just because you lift sanctions doesn't mean you
deregulate," he said.
Iran's airlines would likely choose less expensive leases or
buy used planes over buying new jets from Boeing or Airbus, he
said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian
Plumb)