CORRECTED-Austrian president weighs visit to Iran

* Visit would be highly politically significant
* Iran has traditionally had good ties with Austria
* Talks over Iran's nuclear programme in Vienna
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Feb 19 Austrian President Heinz Fischer
has been invited to Iran, a country keen to revive ties with the
EU member that for centuries was Tehran's bridgehead to Europe.
If he accepts, he would become the first Western head of
state to visit since the election last year of relative moderate
President Hassan Rouhani on a platform of relieving Iran's
isolation by engaging constructively with its adversaries.
Austria has not yet decided whether Fischer - perhaps
accompanied by Austrian business leaders - would visit, a step
fraught with political significance amid U.S. pressure on
Western countries to limit business with Iran.
"The president has received an invitation to visit Iran,"
Fischer's spokesman said on Wednesday, declining to give any
more details given the delicate diplomacy at stake.
The United States warned France this month that French
companies - which sent executives to Tehran - would be punished
if they violated U.S. sanctions with Iran over its disputed
nuclear programme.
A senior U.S. official also visited Vienna last month to
voice concern that Austrian companies, hoping to win
post-sanctions business in Iran after an interim nuclear deal
with world powers, visited Tehran in December.
That deal obliged Tehran to suspend its most sensitive
atomic work in return for some relief from economic sanctions
that have been imposed by the United Nations, United States and
European Union.
NUCLEAR TALKS
Austria is hosting a first round of a new set of talks this
week that aim to strike a final accord between Iran and the six
global powers - the United States, Russia and China and EU
members Britain, France and Germany.
Iran has also invited Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian
Kurz to visit but a decision is still pending, the Foreign
Ministry said.
"This would obviously depend on the way the talks are
progressing with Iran," one diplomatic source said.
Iran had contacted Austria when its centrist coalition of
Social Democrats and conservative People's Party took office
again late last year after September elections.
"For one reason or another the Iranians have always
considered us as a country which never in history was hostile,"
the source said, citing good ties that stretch back into the
Habsburg empire.
European companies are sizing up the potential of an end to
the economic isolation of Iran, attracted by an urgent need to
overhaul its creaking infrastructure, a young population of 76
million and massive oil and gas reserves.
Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Austrian oil and gas group
OMV, was non-committal when asked by reporters whether
he might accompany Fischer to Iran.
"It's too early to answer that but the important thing is to
be in dialogue with Iran and we are," he said at OMV's annual
results news conference. "There is no invitation to Fischer's
trip yet. I believe no dates have yet been set."
U.S. officials have taken a dim view of foreign companies'
eagerness to line up business now banned with Iran.
"The major parts of our sanctions are in place and our
underlying sanctions architecture is in place both on the oil
side, on the financial and banking side, and if people try to
evade our sanctions, we will find them," a senior Obama
administration official told reporters in Vienna on Monday.
Austria's ties with Iran have already come under scrutiny.
Its counter-terrorism agency said in September it was
checking dozens of cases in which foreign countries including
Iran and North Korea may have tried to obtain technology that
can be used to make weapons of mass destruction.
