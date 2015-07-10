INSIGHT-Planemakers poised for Iranian buying spree if nuclear deal reached

* Iran desperately need to refresh fleet aged by sanctions
* Airbus and Boeing could be looking at $20 billion of deals
* French hard line in nuclear talks may cost Airbus at first
* Long waiting list means Iran may also lease or buy
2nd-hand
By Tim Hepher, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
PARIS/VIENNA, July 10 Western planemakers look
set to reap billions of dollars in deals with Iran, if a deal is
done on its nuclear programme to allow one of the world's most
promising aviation markets to come out of quarantine.
Iran and six world powers were struggling on Friday to
remove the last obstacles to an historic deal in Vienna that
could resolve a more than 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, extending talks through the weekend.
For Tehran, the prospect of sweeping economic sanctions and
a long-standing U.S. trade embargo being lifted represents a
chance to renew a fleet whose average age of 23 years is almost
twice the international average, and to do so at affordable
prices, after years of paying over the odds on the black market.
For Airbus, Boeing and other manufacturers,
that could mean up to $20 billion in deals, shaped in part by
the negotiating positions of various camps during the lengthy
nuclear talks. And for Iran Air's 38-year-old Boeing 747SP, the
last of its kind, it should mean well-deserved retirement.
"There are a lot of aircraft that are really at the end of
their lives," said Maximo Gainza, senior consultant at UK-based
fleet watcher Ascend Flightglobal.
"Iran is going to be a very hot market as and when sanctions
are lifted."
The chairman of Iran Air, Farhad Parvaresh, told Reuters
last year that, as soon as sanctions were eased, Iran would seek
to obtain at least 100 wide-body and short-haul jets, but that
it would turn to Russia and China if nuclear talks collapsed.
Iranian and Western industry officials estimate that Iran, a
country of 80 million people, will need a total of 400 aircraft
in the next decade, suggesting there will be business for both
major Western suppliers due to the long waiting times.
Officials cite a broad potential shopping list, from the
latest Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 lightweight jets to workhorses
such as the Boeing 737 and 777 or the Airbus A320 and A330 and
even the most recent version of the jumbo, the Boeing 747-8,
still in production but with declining sales.
BOEING BEST PLACED
Boeing appears best placed to take advantage of the
first wave of sales, partly because France, which is home to
Airbus and owns 11 percent of the firm, took a particularly hard
line with Iran in the nuclear talks, according to industry
sources, diplomats and people familiar with Iranian thinking.
Paris has become more hawkish toward Tehran in recent years
as France aligns itself with Shi'ite Iran's Sunni rivals across
the Gulf, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
"The position of the French, particularly (foreign minister
Laurent) Fabius, has not made things easy for Airbus," said a
European aviation industry source, asking not to be identified.
Iran's transport minister last month warned France it risked
missing out on $80 billion worth of business unless it changed
its stance towards Tehran.
A French Senate panel recently expressed concerns that local
firms were falling behind in the race to Tehran.
"Being the first one in doesn't mean you'll be the first
served," responded a senior French government official. "We'll
be ready. Don't worry about our firms," he told Reuters.
Iran Air's Parvaresh also told Reuters last year that Iran
would give preference to suppliers who had cooperated during a
window for sanctions relief that opened up in 2014.
Boeing said in October it had sold aircraft manuals,
drawings, charts and data to Iran Air in its first acknowledged
dealings since the 1979 hostage crisis that wrecked U.S.-Iranian
relations and triggered a U.S. boycott.
The European Union does not specifically prohibit civil
aviation trade with Iran but banned the export of 'dual use'
technology in 2007 and has progressively tightened restrictions
since then, effectively ruling out sales of civil aircraft and
jet engines.
Airbus said it had applied for export licences under the
scheme for temporary sanctions relief that allowed the sale of
some aircraft parts, but declined to say whether any goods or
services had actually been provided.
EARLY CONTACTS
Iranian officials say numerous exchanges have been held with
people representing Western aerospace firms to explore future
deals, including meetings in several European cities.
Two senior Iranian officials said it was already understood
that Iran would buy 100 planes from Boeing once sanctions are
lifted, but U.S. industry officials deny any informal deals or
commercial discussions.
"It's certainly an opportunity. We sold a lot of planes
there before, and that fleet is really old. But until our
government says it's OK, we're staying on the sidelines," Boeing
Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner told Reuters in Washington
this week.
Some industry analysts urge caution in projecting the number
of planes Iran's airline industry will eventually order, noting
that, to sustain a large fleet, it also needs to develop
profitable passenger business - by opening up the domestic
market and building up an attractive international hub.
"They have to deregulate the economy before you see the kind
of numbers you would associate with a country of its potential,"
said Richard Aboulafia of Virginia-based Teal Group.
There are plans to loosen regulated domestic fares, but
traffic on some foreign routes may already have been lost
permanently to regional rivals such as Emirates, he said.
In the long term, Iran has strategic ambitions to rival Gulf
cities as a hub attracting traffic from Western Europe and North
America to the Asia-Pacific region. But getting a new fleet of
aircraft flying quickly may need more than a lifting of
sanctions.
After a boom in airplane demand, the major Western
manufacturers are sold out for most of the rest of the decade.
Experts say Iran may have to resort to the second-hand
market or lease planes to get started. But leasing firms will
want to clarify thorny issues such as jurisdiction that have
gathered dust during its enforced absence from the market.
"There is not much choice because of the way production
lines are sold out," said Tony Whitty, CEO of UK-based aircraft
trading company Cabot Aviation. "In the short term, if you go to
Airbus and Boeing, you have got to wait three or four years."
In the interim, that could mean leasing, or buying
second-hand, outmoded four-engined models such as less recent
versions of the Boeing 747, or the out-of-production Airbus
A340. Though less popular than newer twin-jets, experts say such
planes are easily available at bargain prices and would still
offer fuel savings for Iranian carriers.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Victoria Bryan; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)