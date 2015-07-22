UPDATE 1-Iran deal offers faint hope for Iranian-American banking woes

* Graphic on nuclear deal: here
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, July 22 The Iran nuclear pact could
eventually help thousands of Iranian-Americans who have
struggled with red tape, shuttered accounts, and even criminal
prosecution to conduct bank transactions, although relief seems
unlikely anytime soon.
As Washington tightened sanctions on nearly all trade with
Iran in recent years, international banking transfers that most
Americans take for granted have become increasingly fraught for
the roughly 500,000 U.S.-based Iranian-Americans.
Iranian-Americans and their families seeking to send and
receive remittances have been hard hit, from students at U.S.
universities in need of tuition money from home to
Iranian-Americans trying to settle estates of deceased parents
in Iran.
"My money is there, but I cannot use it here," said Reza
Hedayati, a New York radiologist who has not seen a cent of the
proceeds from the recent sale of a family home back in Iran.
Hedayati, 70, who moved to the United States in 1973, has yet to
figure out how to get the money out of Iran.
The historic deal signed last week by Iran and six major
powers offers a glimmer of hope for people like Hedayati.
It will eventually lift some restrictions on dealing with
several major Iranian banks.
The U.S. trade ban still makes direct transfers between U.S.
and Iranian banks impossible, but the change could open ways for
European or Gulf banks to act as intermediaries for money
transfers between family members in the United States and Iran.
A carve-out to the U.S. trade ban with Iran allows for
family remittances, but those funds have to be routed through
third-country financial entities that deal with Iran.
With a range of non-nuclear U.S. sanctions on Iran staying
in place, major banks remain highly wary of dealing with Iranian
institutions. The U.S. Treasury Department is not expected to
relax its designation of the entire Iranian financial sector as
a "primary money laundering concern."
About a dozen mostly European banks, including HSBC Holdings
Plc and BNP Paribas, have paid nearly $14
billion in U.S. penalties for sanctions-busting since 2009.
Nonetheless, some foreign financial institutions will
eventually want to test the waters, said Eytan J. Fisch, former
assistant policy director for the U.S. Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees the sanctions.
"It will be kind of a slow building process but I do think
it will happen," said Fisch, now a lawyer for Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington who advises financial
institutions.
ENSNARED
Some transactions, such as selling property in Iran, require
a permit from OFAC which also typically authorizes the seller to
transfer the proceeds. Lawyers say that the process to get the
sale permit can take six months or longer and legal fees can run
from $2,000 to $12,000.
"A lot of these transactions which are legally possible are
logistically challenging," said Farhad Alavi, a lawyer in
Washington who helps Iranian-Americans facilitate remittances to
and from Iran.
OFAC issues licenses "on a case-by-case basis consistent
with foreign policy and national security," the Treasury
Department said. Timing depends on factors such as the
activities and sanctions involved. OFAC has taken steps to
streamline the process, the Treasury Department said.
Iranian-Americans more often have to turn to unofficial
currency exchangers in countries such as Turkey or the United
Arab Emirates to transfer money between Iran and the United
States.
Many of those institutions are also used by money launderers
and other criminal networks, raising red flags with bank
compliance officers, U.S. regulators and prosecutors.
Several major U.S. banks contacted by Reuters, including
Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc declined to comment on how or whether they
planned to change their policies on dealing with Iran.
Years of sanctions have snared some Iranian-Americans.
In one prominent case, federal agents in 2010 stormed the
home of Mahmoud Reza Banki, an Iranian immigrant and U.S.
citizen working for McKinsey & Co. in New York, after he
received about $3.4 million from family members in Iran.
He said the money, which he declared on his taxes and used
partly to purchase a New York apartment, came from his mother's
divorce settlement.
The 39-year-old was denied bail, convicted of conspiracy to
violate sanctions laws and sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.
An appeals court overturned the conviction in 2012, but not
before Banki had served 22 months in jail.
Banki, who still has a criminal record for making false
statements, told Reuters he shared a maximum security cell with
a convicted murderer at one point and is still struggling to
find work.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District
of New York, which prosecuted Banki, declined to comment.
Many Iranian-Americans are hamstrung in less extreme ways.
Some have managed to get money into their U.S. accounts,
only to have those accounts unilaterally shuttered by U.S. banks
fearful of running afoul of sanction laws, according to the
Washington-based National Iranian American Council and other
Iranian-Americans.
Ehsan Lorafshar, a 38-year-old anthropologist from Orange,
New Jersey, said he came to the United States in 2012 from Iran
to pursue a Master's degree in New York.
Two months later, he found out that Bank of America had
frozen his account, with an $18,000 balance that his family had
legally transferred to him.
Two near-penniless months later, Bank of America returned
his money to him, he said, but refused to reopen his account.
Bank of America declined to comment on why it froze the account.
