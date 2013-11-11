World to ease Iran sanctions in event of nuclear deal -Britain

LONDON Nov 11 World powers would lift some of
the sanctions they have imposed on Iran if a preliminary deal
over its nuclear programme could be reached, Britain's Foreign
Secretary William Hague said on Monday after the latest round of
talks ended without agreement.
"An interim agreement would involve offering Iran limited,
proportionate sanctions relief," Hague told the British
parliament, reiterating that a "deal is on the table ... and can
be reached".
Britain wanted an interim agreement with Iran as a first
step towards a full deal on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme,
he added, in an update to lawmakers. Despite reports to the
contrary, he said world powers had a united stance in talks with
Iran at the weekend and that no one country had vetoed a deal.