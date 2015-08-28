Switzerland says regrets envoy's display of Netanyahu cartoon

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 28 Switzerland expressed regret on
Friday after its ambassador to Iran displayed a cartoon
depicting two doves defecating on Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's head, at an event promoting Iranian
business opportunities.
Ambassador Giulio Haas showed the image during a speech to
hundreds of Swiss and Iranian business people at a Zurich hotel
on Thursday.
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said
the "questionable cartoon" was used without its knowledge. "The
FDFA regrets the use of this cartoon and considers it
tasteless," it said in a statement.
Haas' address came as Europeans race back to Iran, whose
markets and major reserves of oil and gas will be much easier to
tap once sanctions are lifted under a global deal struck last
month.
In his speech, Haas called Iran the "pole of stability in a
very, very unsafe region." He urged Swiss businesses not to
delay their endeavors in Iran, a potentially lucrative market
with a population of 80 million.
"Ambassador Haas did not intend to insult anybody with the
cartoon," the FDFA said. "If that is the case, however, he
regrets it and seeks the pardon of everyone who could have felt
insulted."
The cartoon, a commentary on responses to the deal Tehran
struck on July 14 with world powers to limit its nuclear work in
return for sanctions relief, shows a pair of doves with U.S. and
Iranian flags on their chests atop Netanyahu's head.
Netanyahu opposes the pact, saying it will be ineffective
and allow Israel's enemy to expand its regional influence.
At Thursday's event, Haas displayed the image of the cartoon
on an enormous screen, under the title "Iran: now or never."
"What this picture shows is, I think now is really the
opportunity to assess the market," he said.
In the United States, where Iran has long been seen as a
regional menace, Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote on the
nuclear deal.
Switzerland lifted some sanctions on Iran this month, though
most remain.
Haas urged those gathered in Zurich, including
representatives from power products maker ABB, Swiss
bank UBS and farm-equipment maker Bucher Industries
, not to delay efforts open up to Iran.
Switzerland and Israel have at times had fraught relations.
In 2009, Israel recalled its ambassador to Switzerland to
protest a U.N. conference in Geneva attended by then-President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Israel has also complained to Switzerland
in the past about its purchase of natural gas from Iran.
In 1998, Swiss banks reached a $1.25 billion deal with
Holocaust survivors and their descendants over the fate of funds
deposited in Swiss banks by Jews during World War Two.
The Israeli embassy on Friday did not immediately return a
request for comment on Haas' use of the cartoon.
