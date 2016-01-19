Iranian dotcoms eye foreign investment, new customers after sanctions

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.