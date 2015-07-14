Iran gears up for trade and investment boom that could reshape region

* Biggest economy to rejoin global system in decades
* Sanctions likely to stay in place for some months
* But trade may boom quickly, followed by portfolio
investment
* Large-scale foreign direct investment to take much longer
* Winners and losers among surrounding countries
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 14 Iran is preparing for a trade and
investment boom that could reshape the region after agreeing
with world powers to curb its nuclear programme, paving the way
for sanctions that have stifled its economy to be lifted.
With just under 80 million people and annual output of some
$400 billion, Iran is set to be the biggest economy to rejoin
the global trading and financial system since the break-up of
the Soviet Union over two decades ago.
"This is the deal that we have been waiting for, the one
that will open the doors," said Iranian investment banker Xanyar
Kamangar, founding partner of Griffon Capital, an asset
management and corporate advisory firm in Tehran.
The toughest sanctions look likely to remain in place for
at least several more months; the agreement says measures such
as U.S. and European banking restrictions will be lifted only
when the International Atomic Energy Agency has verified that
Iran is keeping to its side of the bargain.
For this reason, and because Iran needs to repair its
dilapidated infrastructure, some of the benefits of lifting
sanctions will be slow to come. It may take years for oil
exports to return to the pre-sanctions levels of four years ago,
almost three times the 1 million barrels per day that Iran
exports now.
But the nuclear deal will provide an immediate boost to Iran
by making companies around the world more comfortable dealing
with it, and by encouraging the Iranian diaspora to send money
home, businesspeople said.
Neighbouring countries will feel the impact fastest.
Although most Gulf Arab oil exporters may lose out as the
prospect of more Iranian supply pushes down crude prices,
trading centres such as Dubai can look forward to resuming their
traditional role as a hub for business with Iran.
INDUSTRY IDLED
Economists estimate that a third of Iranian industry may
have been idled by the sanctions, which the U.S. Treasury
estimates cut Iran's GDP by a fifth; much of this could now
revive as trading ties with the West are re-established.
Meanwhile, the modernisation of Iran's oil industry, and
infrastructure projects that were put on hold during the
sanctions years, are expected to boost imports of commodities
such as cement and steel.
Iran's trade with the European Union last year totalled 7.6
billion euros ($8.4 billion). In 2011, before banking sanctions
hit, it was 27.8 billion euros - a measure of the ground that
may be recovered.
Portfolio investment into Iran may also increase quickly, as
frontier market funds enter a $100 billion stock market that is
very cheaply valued by international standards.
Further out, many firms are likely to establish a presence
in Iran through representative offices, partnerships and
franchise agreements. Some Western fast food and clothing
franchises are already present, operating via Turkey, Tehran
businessmen say.
Large-scale foreign direct investment may take at least a
year or two; big Western firms will want banking networks to be
rebuilt first, and will be wary of provisions for sanctions to
"snap back" if Tehran is seen to violate the agreement.
But Iran is hungry for foreign capital. Mohammad-Baqer
Nobakht, head of the state Management and Planning Organisation,
said last week that Iran's 2016-21 development plan would need
investment of $361 billion; he estimated only $204 billion could
be raised domestically, leaving the rest for foreign sources.
The five-year plan envisages annual economic growth of 8
percent, matching Asia's "tiger economies" during their boom
years. Private economists think that level is possible if the
government removes red tape and deregulates the labour market.
CATCHING UP?
Iran has as large a population as the six wealthy Gulf Arab
oil exporting states and Iraq combined. For most of the past
decade, those states boomed while Iran struggled; now the
pattern may shift radically.
"Iran could turn into an engine of economic growth for the
whole region," said Ramin Rabii, chief executive of Tehran-based
financial firm Turquoise Partners.
With its several hundred thousand ethnic Iranian residents,
Dubai in particular is likely to be used as a staging post for
foreign companies going back into Iran.
Energy-hungry Oman may be another beneficiary. Last year it
agreed to import gas from Iran in a deal that would involve
building a $1 billion pipeline across the Gulf; with sanctions
lifted, the project looks more likely to go ahead.
Regional transport and logistics companies could also
prosper from an Iran boom. Shares in Dubai port operator DP
World climbed 1.4 percent on Tuesday; Kuwait-based
logistics giant Agility gained 1.5 percent.
But some countries and firms profited from helping Iran
survive the sanctions, and they may now suffer from greater
competition. India, for instance, did not back the sanctions,
and has seen its exports to Iran double to $5 billion in the
past three years.
Most of the Gulf Arab oil exporters have minimal commercial
ties with Iran so they stand to gain little. Instead, financial
pressures on them may increase if the return of Iran to the
global oil market forces them to give up market share.
Saudi Arabia's economy grew solidly in the first quarter of
this year partly because it raised oil output by 350,000 barrels
per day, or 3.6 percent, in the year to March. Fresh Iranian
supply in the next 18 months could be many times that amount.
Gulf Arab states are keen to attract foreign capital; Saudi
Arabia opened its bourse to direct foreign investment last
month. They will now face additional competition for funds from
Iran, a more diverse economy.
