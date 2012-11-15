版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日

EU's Ashton to host meeting on Iran in Brussels on Nov. 21

BRUSSELS Nov 15 EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will host a meeting of representatives of six major powers in Brussels on Wednesday, as part of efforts to dissuade Iran from its nuclear programme, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Thursday.

"Ashton will host a meeting of ... political directors in Brussels on 21 November," the spokeswoman said in an email. "This is part of the ongoing ... consultations to find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue."

The United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany suspect Tehran might be seeking nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies this, saying its programme is entirely peaceful.

