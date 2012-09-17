EU's Ashton to meet Iran's Jalili in Istanbul

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday in follow-up talks to negotiations on Iran's atomic programme, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Monday.
The meeting is "part of continuing efforts to engage with Iran", following talks between world powers and Iran in Moscow in June which failed to secure a breakthrough in the dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"While it is not a formal negotiating round, the meeting will be an opportunity to stress once again to Iran the need for an urgent and meaningful confidence-building step" and to show more flexibility with proposals put forward by world powers in earlier talks in Baghdad, the spokeswoman said.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.