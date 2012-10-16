UPDATE 4-EU sanctions target Iran oil, gas, tanker companies

* More than 30 firms, institutions listed
* Include one of world's largest oil exporters, NIOC
* Iran's state tanker company NITC also targeted
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 European Union governments
imposed sanctions on Tuesday against major Iranian state
companies in the oil and gas industry, and strengthened
restrictions on the central bank, cranking up financial pressure
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
More than 30 firms and institutions were listed in the EU's
Official Journal as targets for asset freezes in the EU,
including the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), a large crude
exporter, and the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).
Both are vital to the Iranian oil industry, the main source
of revenue for the government.
Their importance has risen in recent months as the European
Union and the United States seek to reduce Tehran's access to
cash by forcing Western companies to halt trade with the OPEC
producer. Tuesday's decision complements previous moves by the
EU, such as this year's embargo on Iranian oil imports to Europe
and a decision on Monday to ban gas purchases.
"We are now comprehensively capturing all possible elements
of this sector and sources of funding for the regime," a senior
EU official said.
Western governments fear Iran wants the ability to build an
atomic bomb. Iran denies having any military intentions.
Iran said the sanctions would not work.
"We recommend that, instead of taking the wrong approach and
being stubborn and using pressure, ... with a logical approach
they can return to discussions," foreign ministry spokesman
Ramin Mehmanparast told a news conference.
The United States imposed restrictions on NIOC last month
and has blacklisted the tanker company.
Justifying the decision, EU governments said that both NIOC
and NITC provide financial support to Iran's government.
A senior NITC official said this EU argument was "baseless",
adding the group was privatised in 2000 and was owned by three
pension funds. In addition, he said, the poor state of the
tanker market meant the company did not have money to spare.
"It is nonsense and it does not add up," the NITC official
told Reuters from Tehran. "Our shareholders have control of the
company. There is no government interference and there is no
connection."
One expert in Washington said both NITC and NIOC served
Tehran as fronts for nuclear procurement abroad.
"To shield NITC from sanctions, the Iranian regime concocted
a fictitious privatisation scheme in the early 2000s," said
Emanuele Ottolenghi of the Washington-based Foundation for the
Defense of Democracies, which has advised the U.S. government
and lawmakers on sanctions. "But in truth, NITC was always a
tool in the hands of the regime."
FRESH IRAN TALKS SEEN
The new listings follow a decision on Monday by the 27 EU
governments to bring sweeping new sanctions against Iranian
banking and energy sectors to try to draw Tehran into serious
negotiations about its atom project.
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
said six powers negotiating with Iran were hoping to resume
talks soon but that no more meetings had yet been scheduled.
"We focus our sanctions on those who are responsible for the
(Iranian) nuclear programme, while at the same being open to
talks," Michael Mann told a regular news briefing in Brussels.
Iran denies its work has any military intentions and says it
will not scale back activities unless sanctions are lifted.
But Europe and the United States are increasing sanctions
pressure amid fears of an Israeli attack on Tehran's nuclear
facilities, which could lead to a new war in the Middle East.
In Tuesday's list, the European Union also targeted NIOC
subsidiaries, such as Naftiran Intertrade Company, as well as
the National Iranian Gas Company and National Iranian Oil
Refining and Distribution. Several banks were also listed.
Naftiran owns a 10 percent stake in the Shah Deniz project
in Azerbaijan which is co-led by BP and Norway's Statoil
and which is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic
metres of gas. The senior EU official said sanctions were
structured to protect the Azeri project from financial impact.
Neither the United States nor Europe import Iranian oil, and
both are trying to curb Iran's sales elsewhere.