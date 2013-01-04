EU says no date for Iran talks, hopes for next round soon

BRUSSELS Jan 4 The European Union says no date
has been fixed for further talks on Iran's nuclear programme,
while hoping they will be soon, an EU foreign affairs spokesman
said.
He was reacting to comments from Iran's top nuclear
negotiator, who said earlier on Friday the country had agreed to
hold talks in January with the six major powers - represented by
the EU - about its atomic programme.
Saeed Jalili, Iran's national security council secretary,
said in India that Iran had "accepted that these talks should be
held in January, but until now, the details have not been
finalised". He was speaking through a translator.
However, the EU spokesman would not say whether the powers
had agreed to further talks with Iran.
Discussions on a date and venue are still ongoing, said
Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Catherine
Ashton, who leads negotiations on behalf of the six powers - the
United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and China.
"Senior officials from the EU and Iran spoke on Dec. 31 to
discuss the next round of negotiations, which we hope will
happen soon," Mann said in an emailed response to a query from
Reuters.
The six powers are trying to use a mix of diplomacy and
sanctions to rein in Iran's uranium enrichment programme, which
they want to ensure is aimed only at civilian purposes, such as
energy.
Iran denies Western assertions that it is seeking nuclear
weapons capability.
The powers have failed to achieve a breakthrough in three
rounds of talks since April. But neither side has been willing
to break off totally, partly because of concern this could lead
to war if Israel attacked its arch-foe.