UPDATE 1-EU says Iran not responded to nuclear talks proposal

BRUSSELS Jan 4 The European Union has proposed
a time and place for further talks on Iran's nuclear programme,
but Iran has yet to respond, an EU spokesman said on Friday.
Iran said earlier on Friday it had agreed to resume talks in
January with six major powers - represented by the EU -
, but the EU spokesman said Tehran had not yet
replied to proposals made on Dec. 31.
"We offered dates and a venue, but we are still waiting to
hear back from Iran," said Michael Mann, spokesman for EU
foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, who leads negotiations
on behalf of the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Germany
and China.
Mann declined to say which dates and venue the EU had
proposed.
The countries involved in the talks - particularly in the
West - want to rein in Iran's uranium enrichment work - which
Tehran says is for peaceful purposes only but which produces
material which, if processed further, can be used to make
nuclear bombs.
There was no breakthrough in three rounds of talks since
April 2012. But neither side has been willing to break off
totally, partly because of concerns this could lead to war if
Israel attacks Iran - something it has threatened to do if the
Islamic Republic looks close to getting nuclear weapons