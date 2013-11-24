版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 24日 星期日 20:33 BJT

Iran deal includes relief on EU sanctions on oil shipping insurance -diplomat

GENEVA Nov 24 A senior western official said on Sunday that relief on EU sanctions on oil shipping insurance was included in a deal between Iran and six world powers over its disputed nuclear programme.

"Insurance on oil shipments is included" in the agreement reached earlier on Sunday between the Islamic state and six world powers, including EU states Britain, Germany and France, the diplomat said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Pravin Char)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐