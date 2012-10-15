White House says U.S. welcomes EU adoption of new Iran sanctions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Oct 15 The United States on Monday said it welcomed new European Union economic sanctions aimed at pressuring Iran into halting any nuclear weapons production.

"Rallying the world to isolate Iran and increasing the pressure on its leadership so that they stop pursuing a nuclear weapon has been a top priority for the president," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling with the president.

European Union governments agreed to further economic sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping, and industrial sectors on Monday, hoping to pressure Iran into serious negotiations on its nuclear program.