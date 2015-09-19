With eye to Rouhani Paris visit, French firms head to Iran

| PARIS, Sept 19
political delegation heads to Tehran on Sunday to lay the
groundwork for the first business contracts between France and
Iran since an accord to curb its nuclear programme in July.
France's main business lobby group, the Medef, is sending a
delegation comprising more than 100 firms to Iran, including
companies such as oil major Total, planemaker Airbus
and car manufacturer Peugeot.
"We're trying to identify areas where we can move forward,
but we're not going to do business at any cost."
The delegation includes most of France's CAC 40 companies,
but also small and medium enterprises with sectors as
wide-ranging as agriculture, finance, luxury goods,
pharmaceuticals, construction and transport represented.
Heading it up are Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll and
Trade Minister Matthias Fekl, who will open a new trade office
in the Iranian capital on Sept. 22.
France took one of the hardest lines of the six powers
negotiating the nuclear agreement with Iran.
But Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who travelled in the
summer to Tehran to smooth over ties, has said he does not
believe that will hurt its companies once international
sanctions against the Islamic Republic are lifted. Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani is due to visit Paris in November.
Officials say Paris may initially secure deals in areas that
were not specifically hit by European Union and U.S. sanctions,
most notably in the agriculture and livestock sectors, in which
France has relatively little activity in Iran.
"We're going to work on subjects in particular in
agriculture and agribusiness," Le Foll told Reuters.
"We'll see the potential and the possibilities for trade
with Iran and that also means in the agriculture sector, most
notably in meat and chicken."
One official said the visit could lead to expressions of
interest that could become agreements by November, although big
contracts were impossible until the lifting of sanctions.
Sanctions lifting would begin in the first quarter of 2016
if Iran meets its obligations under the deal, designed to stop
it acquiring nuclear weapons.
In the aftermath of the nuclear deal, some French executives
have said that their firms have fallen behind their main
European, American and Asian rivals.
French imports from Iran fell to just 62 million euros in
2013 from 1.77 billion in 2011. Exports fell to 494 million
euros in 2013 from 1.66 billion in 2011, according to French
foreign ministry estimates.
French companies were once heavily involved in the Iranian
market, but European Union and in particular U.S. sanctions
adopted in 2011 scared them away.
BNP Paribas was fined almost $9 billion in 2014
for transactions violating U.S. embargoes. Diplomats and
executives say that until there are iron-clad guarantees from
the United States that companies will not be penalised should
sanctions be re-imposed on Iran, they are likely to remain
prudent before committing themselves.
"The objective is to discover, learn and understand so that
afterwards we can put projects together in the short to medium
term," French agricultural cooperative Axerea's Secretary
General Stephane Michel told Reuters.
"There are still constraints, especially currency problems.
The country is not linked to the global financial system and
American sanctions have not been lifted."
