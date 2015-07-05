REFILE-German exporters eye lucrative deals in post-sanctions Iran

(Refiles to remove extraneous word 'said' in 6th paragraph)
* German firms rekindle Iranian contacts
* Once-biggest exporter to Iran overtaken by China, Korea
* Enormous pent-up demand seen
By Georgina Prodhan and Noah Barkin
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 5 Martin Herrenknecht,
founder of a company in southern Germany that is a world leader
in tunnel-boring equipment, has been carefully preparing for the
day when Iran reopens for business.
He recently visited Tehran, meeting officials in the energy
ministry and sewage department. Before Western sanctions hit,
Herrenknecht, which carries its 72-year-old founder's name, did
10 million to 15 million euros ($11 million-$17 million) of
business a year in Iran.
It has maintained an office there, anticipating a day when
Iran reaches a nuclear deal with major powers that will put
lucrative projects like a long-delayed expansion of the Tehran
metro back on track.
"I know what projects are coming and I'm ready to sign when
the sanctions are lifted," Martin Herrenknecht told Reuters.
Like a host of other German companies, many of them
small-to-medium sized "Mittelstand" firms, Herrenknecht, based
in Schwanau in prosperous Baden-Wuerttemberg, is gearing up for
a return of the Iranian market.
As talks about a deal with Iran approach a Tuesday deadline,
a senior German official said: "It's like a regatta. Everyone is
trying to put themselves in the best position to be first when
the starting gun sounds.
"They are trying to assess whether the old relationships are
still valid. Can they rely on the people they know or do they
need to build new relationships?" he said.
Germany has commercial and cultural ties to Iran that go
back to the 19th century.
Unlike Britain and Russia, Germany had no imperialist
history in the region, making it an attractive partner, and by
the late 1930s German firms were involved in almost every major
industrial project in Iran including the Trans-Iranian Railway.
But during the years of sanctions, China, the United Arab
Emirates, South Korea, Turkey and India have overtaken Germany
in Iran trade. German exports to Iran fell from a high of 4.4
billion euros in 2005 to 1.8 billion in 2013.
The German official mentioned Volkswagen and
Daimler as among those jostling for position.
Volkswagen said it had not restarted any business activities
in Iran and Daimler said it was closely monitoring the situation
although any transactions or re-entry into Iran would depend on
the outcome of the nuclear talks.
But a person familiar with the situation at VW, Europe's
biggest carmaker, said: "Of course there are talks," adding that
the same applied to all potential suppliers. "It's done rather
behind the scenes to see what levers one will need to pull."
PRESSURE
Iran's private sector has been shrivelled by the sanctions,
which limited its access to foreign trade, and is hungry for
foreign investment and expertise. Its economy is dominated by
oil and gas exports and the public sector.
But most executives of publicly listed German companies are
still cagey about their interest in Iran, mindful of investors
and customers in the United States, which takes a harder line on
sanctions than Europe does.
Trains-to-turbines group Siemens, whose history
in Iran goes back to the 1867 Indo-European telegraph, stopped
doing new business there in 2010 after being slammed for selling
equipment that was used to spy on dissidents.
It never gave a reason for its decision but sources familiar
with the matter say the Iranian connections had made it harder
to win public contracts in the United States.
A Siemens spokesman said this week the company was waiting
for an outcome of the nuclear talks before making any decisions
about how to proceed there. "If something changes, we'll deal
with it," he said.
The issue is a thorny one for German politicians too, who
are anxious to keep up the pressure of sanctions to make sure a
deal is done, while not disadvantaging German industry.
Economy and energy minister Sigmar Gabriel is said in Berlin
circles to be planning a trip to Tehran this month but the visit
has not been confirmed by his ministry.
Outspoken business owners like Martin Herrenknecht, who has
built his business from scratch to a billion euros in a few
decades, are a nuisance for officials striving for a balance.
A source close to the government recently explained the
dilemma: "German industry really wants to pile into Iran.
They're worried that if they wait, the French or even Americans
will get in before them.
"But if they go in now, the Iranians may decide they don't
need a deal as the sanctions are effectively falling away
without it," he said. "We are using all opportunities to tell
German industry to calm down."
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)