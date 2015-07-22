Jewish leader condemns German vice chancellor's Iran trip

BERLIN, July 22 The head of the World Jewish
Congress sharply criticised German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel on Wednesday for his recent visit to Iran, accusing him
of putting business interests before morals and calling his
approach to Tehran naive.
Lured by the prospect of an easing of economic sanctions
against Iran following a landmark nuclear deal with western
powers last week, Gabriel, who is also vice chancellor, made a
three-day trip to Iran from Sunday to Tuesday, meeting President
Hassan Rouhani and his top ministers.
A delegation of German business representatives also
travelled to Iran, including the heads of industrial gases group
Linde and chemicals firm BASF.
The trip irritated Iran's sworn enemy Israel, with whom
Germany has cultivated an especially close relationship since
World War Two, when the Nazis killed six million Jews. The
Israeli ambassador privately voiced his concerns about Gabriel's
visit to the German government.
"It is somewhat irritating that Germany's vice chancellor
and economics minister waited only five days before flying to
Tehran with a delegation of German business leaders," Ronald
Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a
statement provided to Reuters.
Lauder said Gabriel's offer to function as a bridge builder
between Iran and Israel was naive given what he described as
ongoing agitation from Tehran against Israel and the United
States.
"It would have been much better to make new commercial
relations with Iran dependent on a change in the regime's stance
toward Israel," Lauder said.
Gabriel defended his visit to Tehran. The nuclear deal with
Iran formed a "good basis" for a normalisation of relations, a
spokeswoman for the economy ministry said.
A government spokeswoman added that Gabriel coordinated his
plan to visit Iran with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On his trip, Gabriel, who is head of Germany's Social
Democrats (SPD), the coalition partner of Merkel's
conservatives, said it was important that Iran improve ties with
Israel and acknowledge its right to exist.
He also announced plans to revive long-dormant talks between
the governments and industry on economic ties.
The timing of Gabriel's trip, so soon after the nuclear deal
was struck, was also a source of debate within the German
government. Some also felt it would have been better if Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who helped negotiate the
agreement, went there first, so as not to give the impression
that Germany's priority was striking business deals.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who also took part
in the nuclear talks, is due to travel to Iran next week.
For decades, Germany was Iran's biggest trading partner in
Europe, but exports slumped after the West tightened sanctions
imposed over Iran's nuclear programme.
German industry associations have said exports to Iran,
which totalled 2.4 billion euros last year, could quadruple to
10 billion within a few years.
German machinery, automobile, healthcare and renewable
energy firms would likely be the biggest beneficiaries of an
opening up of the Iranian market.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin and
Dominic Evans)