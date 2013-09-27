UPDATE 4-Iran, UN nuclear agency to meet again after "constructive" talks

* Iran meets IAEA day after talks at UN in New York
* Will meet again for "substantial" talks on Oct. 28
* New president seeks end to dispute within six months
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 27 Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency
held "constructive" talks on Friday and made plans to meet again
in one month, adding to momentum for a negotiated end to a
standoff that could otherwise potentially flare into war.
The discussions in Vienna, home of the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA), took place as new President Hassan Rouhani
was telling world powers in New York he wanted a deal within
months to end the long-running dispute.
The IAEA talks are distinct from Iran's meetings with world
powers, but both diplomatic tracks centre on suspicions that
Iran may be seeking the capability to assemble nuclear bombs
behind the facade of a civilian atomic energy programme.
Israel and the United States have threatened possible
pre-emptive strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails. Iran says its
nuclear programme is a peaceful bid to generate electricity, and
not aimed at building weapons.
Herman Nackaerts, IAEA deputy director general, said the
discussions, at Iran's diplomatic mission in Vienna, had been
"very constructive" but gave no details. At the next meeting on
Oct. 28, Iran and the IAEA would "start substantial discussions
on the way forward to resolve all outstanding issues," he said.
That would be almost two weeks after Iran meets the six
world powers again, in Geneva on Oct. 15-16, as part of what
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton called an
"ambitious timetable" to address Western concerns.
Analysts suspect that Iran may seek to use the IAEA talks to
help win relief from sanctions as part of any wider political
settlement with the powers - the United States, France, Britain,
Germany, Russia and China.
ACCESS
The IAEA - in its role of preventing the spread of atomic
arms - wants a deal allowing it to resume a long-stalled inquiry
into suspected nuclear weapons research in Iran.
The Vienna meeting - the 11th since January 2012 - was
shorter than previous ones, just over four hours, suggesting
that any concrete progress would have to wait for the follow-up.
The IAEA is seeking access to Iranian sites, officials and
documents for its investigation.
Iranian Ambassador Reza Najafi, leading the Islamic
Republic's negotiating team for the first time since his
appointment last month, said he hoped for an agreement soon.
"We, indeed, should continue these constructive discussions
and we hope that we could reach an agreement as soon as
possible," he told reporters, standing next to Nackaerts.
For several years, the IAEA has been investigating
suspicions that Iran may have coordinated efforts to process
uranium, test explosives and revamp a ballistic missile cone in
a way suitable for a nuclear warhead.
Iran says the allegations are baseless, but has pledged,
since Rouhani took office in early August, to expand cooperation
with the U.N. agency. Western diplomats have accused Iran of
obstructing the IAEA investigation in the past.
Israel, believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the
Middle East, has said Iran's new, conciliatory approach is
merely an attempt to "buy time" to push ahead with its nuclear
work without fear of military action.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met privately in New York on
Thursday as well as in talks with other major powers about the
nuclear dispute, both expressed cautious optimism.
Iran says its programme is a peaceful, but its refusal to
curb sensitive nuclear work and lack of full openness with IAEA
inspectors have drawn tough Western sanctions, hurting its
lifeline oil exports.
Rouhani said this week that Iran would never develop nuclear
weapons and called for a nuclear deal in three to six months.