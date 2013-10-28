UPDATE 1-Iran pledges "new approach" to easing rift with IAEA

* U.N. nuclear chief says talks must make concrete progress
* Meeting aims to break deadlock over IAEA investigation
VIENNA Oct 28 Iran's deputy foreign minister
pledged a "new approach" to resolving U.N. concerns about its
nuclear programme as he began talks on Monday on easing a
deadlock over an investigation into suspicions of illicit
nuclear bomb research by Tehran.
Abbas Araqchi met U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano
in Vienna, the first such high-level encounter since Iran's
election in June of a moderate president committed to improving
its foreign relations after years of increasing confrontation.
"It is very important for all of us that we can show
concrete progress," Amano said, sitting across a table from
Araqchi at International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in
Vienna.
"We think this is the time to take a new approach to
resolving (questions) between Iran and the IAEA and look to the
future for further cooperation in order to ensure the peaceful
nature of Iran's nuclear programme," Araqchi said. He gave no
details.
The IAEA hopes to resume an investigation, long stalled by
Iranian non-cooperation, into what it calls the "possible
military dimensions" of the Islamic Republic's nuclear
programme. Tehran says it is enriching uranium solely for
electricity generation and medical treatments.
"It is peaceful and it will remain peaceful for ever,"
Araqchi said.