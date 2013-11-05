UPDATE 3-UN nuclear chief expected to visit Iran next week -state TV

* No initial IAEA comment on report of Amano trip to Tehran
* Would be his first since unsuccessful talks in May 2012
* Hints at progress in probe into alleged atomic bomb work
By Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl
LONDON/VIENNA, Nov 5 U.N. nuclear agency chief
Yukiya Amano is expected to visit Tehran on Nov. 11, Iranian
state television said on Tuesday, a possible sign of progress in
a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear arms
research by Tehran.
After years of worsening confrontation with the West, Iran
has switched to a conciliatory mode - entailing diplomacy in
search of a peaceful solution to its disputed nuclear activity -
since the June election of moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran have held a
series of fruitless meetings since early 2012 to agree ground
rules for the IAEA's inquiry, but hopes for a breakthrough have
been lifted by Rouhani's rise.
The Islamic Republic denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying
it wants only civilian atomic energy.
Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy
organisation, said he hoped the two sides would reach an
agreement during Amano's visit, state television said on its web
site, without giving details.
There was no immediate comment from the IAEA, which wants
access to sites, officials and documents in Iran, including the
Parchin military base where it believes nuclear-related
explosives tests might have taken place, possibly a decade ago.
The IAEA's discussions with Iran are separate from broader
negotiations between Tehran and six world powers that resumed in
Geneva last month and will continue there on Nov. 7 and 8.
But both diplomatic tracks centre on suspicions that Iran
may be seeking the capability to make nuclear weapons.
If Amano's trip is confirmed, it would be his first visit to
the Iranian capital since May 2012. That time, he returned
saying he expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock the
agency's investigation, only to see it fail to materialize.
NEW ERA?
Rouhani has improved the diplomatic atmosphere since then,
however, promising to try to resolve a decade-old international
stalemate over Iran's nuclear programme and secure an easing of
sanctions severely damaging its oil-dependent economy.
Iran says it is refining uranium only to fuel future nuclear
power plants and an existing medical research reactor. But its
refusal so far to curb sensitive nuclear work and lack of
transparency with the IAEA have drawn harsh sanctions.
After talks last week between senior IAEA and Iranian
officials in Vienna, described by both sides as "very
productive", a new round was set for Nov. 11 in Tehran, but
without any word on Amano possibly taking part.
Salehi said he had invited Amano to visit on that day and
that the IAEA director-general had expressed his "inclination"
to do so, state television said.
Salehi said he hoped that "we will reach an agreement in
this trip" with the head of the Vienna-based U.N. agency and
"issue a joint statement".
"The International Atomic Energy Agency has moved forward
with a positive approach and as before we will continue to
collaborate in a transparent manner and we are more than ever
ready to cooperate with the agency," Salehi told reporters on
Tuesday, according to the state news agency IRNA.
Iran said in last week's meeting in Vienna, where the IAEA
is based, that it had put forward new proposals to the U.N.
agency. A diplomatic source described the Iranian ideas as
"potential confidence-building" measures but did not elaborate.
Western experts say that Iran will probably only agree to
fully cooperate with the IAEA's investigation as part of a
broader settlement with the United States, France, Russia,
China, Britain and Germany that wins it sanctions relief.