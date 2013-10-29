版本:
UN nuclear agency says Iran meeting very productive

VIENNA Oct 29 The U.N. nuclear agency and Iran held very productive talks this week and agreed to meet again in Tehran on Nov. 11, the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We had a very productive meeting on past and present issues," Tero Varjoranta, IAEA deputy director general in charge of nuclear inspections, told journalists at the end of talks in Vienna.

