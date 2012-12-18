Iran will not stop higher grade uranium enrichment-nuclear chief

DUBAI Dec 18 Iran will not stop higher grade
enrichment of uranium due to external demands, Tehran's top
nuclear official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Western powers want Iran to halt enrichment of uranium to a
fissile concentration of 20 percent as it represents a
significant step closer to the level that would be required to
make nuclear bombs. Iran says it needs uranium refined to 20
percent for its medical research reactor in Tehran.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not suspend 20 percent
uranium enrichment because of the demands of others," said
Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, head of Iran's Atomic Energy
Organisation, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.