Senior Iran lawmaker says 20 pct uranium enrichment continuing

DUBAI Oct 27 Iran has not halted its most
sensitive uranium enrichment work, a senior Iranian
parliamentarian said, contradicting a statement by another
lawmaker last week.
Diplomats accredited to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on
Friday they had no information to substantiate the report that
Tehran had halted enrichment of uranium to 20 percent. Israel on
Saturday also dismissed the original report as "irrelevant".
Any halt of enrichment would be a big surprise, as Western
experts believe Iran would want to use such activity as a
bargaining chip to win relief from international sanctions.
An end to Iran's higher-grade enrichment of uranium is a
main demand of world powers negotiating with Tehran over its
disputed nuclear work. Enriching uranium to 20 percent is
sensitive as it is a relatively short technical step to increase
that to the 90 percent needed for making a nuclear weapon.
"Enrichment to 20 percent is continuing," state news agency
IRNA quoted Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the head of parliament's
national security and foreign policy committee, as saying on
Saturday.
His statement contradicted that of another senior lawmaker,
Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, who had said Iran had stopped enriching
uranium above 5 percent because it already had all the 20
percent enriched fuel it needs for a medical research reactor in
Tehran.
Iran and six world powers, known as the P5+1, are engaged in
negotiations to bring about a diplomatic resolution to the
dispute, which has raised fears of a new conflict in the Middle
East and brought punishing sanctions on Iran's energy, shipping,
and banking sectors. Their last meeting was held in October in
Geneva, and another one is scheduled for November.