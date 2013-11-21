WRAPUP 6-Iran nuclear talks make some progress, but still differences

(Edits, adds quotes from diplomat, U.S. and EU remarks)
* Kerry, other ministers could join, but no travel plans yet
* Iran wants mention of "right to enrich" in any deal
* Diplomat: Talks were "constructive but not conclusive"
* Sceptical U.S. Senate to pursue more Iran sanctions
By John Irish, Parisa Hafezi and Justyna Pawlak
GENEVA, Nov 21 Iran and six major powers have
made some progress toward an interim deal to curb Tehran's
nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, but both
sides said on Thursday they still have significant differences
to overcome.
Negotiators appeared to downplay anticipation of an imminent
breakthrough in the three-day talks that began on Wednesday
after the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany came close to winning concessions from Iran in the last
round of negotiations two weeks ago.
Several Western diplomats said there was a good chance that
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry would join foreign ministers
from the other five members of the six nation group in Geneva in
another attempt to nail down a long elusive deal with Iran.
One diplomat saw a "very high probability" of ministers
coming to another meeting, but there were no signs that the
ministers were making definite travel plans.
A senior European diplomat told reporters the ministers
would only travel to Geneva if there was a deal to sign.
"We have made progress, including core issues," the European
diplomat said. "Tomorrow will be important. There are four or
five things still on the table" that need to be resolved.
"There are things (Iran has proposed) that are acceptable,
and others that aren't," he said.
Still, he added that the atmosphere was positive, describing
Thursday's meetings as "constructive but not conclusive." He
said no one was suggesting the talks should be broken off and
indicated they could run into Saturday.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi echoed the
diplomat's remarks: "We still have some different views on some
points and until we get closer to final stages, the foreign
ministers will not come."
Finding common ground on the contours of an accord designed
to start removing the risk of Iran developing a nuclear weapons
capability - an intention it denies having - has been
complicated.
Under discussion is an Iranian suspension of some sensitive
nuclear activities, above all medium-level uranium enrichment,
in exchange for modest sanctions relief. That would involve
releasing some Iranian funds frozen in foreign bank accounts and
allowing trade in precious metals. The United States may also
agree to relax pressure on other countries not to buy Iranian
oil.
The Iranians have made clear they are most interested in
resuming oil sales and getting relief from restrictions on
Iranian banking and financial transactions that have crippled
the oil-dependent economy.
The main disputes appear to include Iran's quest for some
recognition of its "right to enrich," the major powers' demand
for a shutdown of the Arak heavy-water reactor project and the
extent of sanctions rollbacks on the table.
A spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating the talks on behalf of the
six powers, spoke on Twitter of "intense, substantial and
detailed negotiations on #Iran #nuclear programme, conducted in
good atmosphere."
A senior U.S. State Department official said the EU-Iranian
talks "were totally focused on digging into the details of the
negotiations and working to make progress."
The U.S. official said Ashton sought in meetings with
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to close gaps
between the two sides.
CRUCIAL U.S.-IRAN ENCOUNTERS
The Iranians held a brief session late on Wednesday with the
U.S. delegation, headed by Under Secretary of State for
Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, a senior State Department
official said, without elaborating.
Despite the presence of the six powers and Ashton, it is
ultimately Iran and the United States that have the power to
make or break a deal, diplomats said. Relations between the two
were ruptured by Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In a sign of the tensions that exist between the United
States and Iran, the State Department issued one of its periodic
advisories on Thursday warning U.S. citizens to weigh the risks
of travel to Iran. It noted that "some elements in Iran remain
hostile to the United States" and that "U.S. citizens may be
subject to harassment or arrest."
Policymakers from the six major powers have said an interim
accord on confidence-building steps could be within reach to
defuse a decade-old stand-off and dispel the spectre of a wider
Middle East war over the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions.
Before negotiations began in earnest on details of the
proposal on Thursday, France and Iran cranked up the rhetoric.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who spoke out
against a draft deal floated at the Nov. 7-9 negotiating round,
was asked by France 2 television if there could be a deal.
"I hope so. But this agreement can only be possible based on
firmness. For now the Iranians have not been able to accept the
position of the six. I hope they will accept it."
In what appeared to be a response targeted at France,
Araqchi said: "We have lost our trust... We cannot enter serious
talks until the trust is restored. But that doesn't mean that we
will stop negotiations."
Asked how trust could be restored, he said: "If they (the
six powers) create one front, and stick with united words."
For the six powers, an interim deal would mean Iran would
have to stop refining uranium to a concentration of 20 percent -
a relatively short step away from weapons-grade material -
accept more exhaustive U.N. nuclear inspections and mothball the
Arak reactor, a potential source of weapons-grade plutonium.
"RIGHT TO ENRICH"
Israel has lobbied hard against this formula, saying it
offers Iran too much for too little by leaving its enrichment
infrastructure intact.
The Israeli criticism has resonated in the U.S. Congress,
where sceptics are calling for further U.S. sanctions against
Tehran, something President Barack Obama's administration has
warned could derail the negotiations in Geneva.
Despite the concerted diplomacy in Geneva, U.S. Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he was committed to
pursuing a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the Senate returns
from a holiday recess early next month.
Iran has demanded that the big powers acknowledge its right
to enrich uranium, something the United States, France and other
Western leaders refuse to do.
Araqchi said "enrichment is our red line but we can discuss
the level and the amount" of uranium to be enriched.
A senior member of the Iranian delegation, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said Tehran understood that all oil and
banking sanctions could not be removed "in one go" but that
enrichment was a red line and "we should have a paragraph on it
... "If that element is not there, there will be no deal."
Zarif hinted at a possible way around this issue last
weekend - Iran could insist on its own right to enrich uranium
without requiring others to explicitly recognise it.
The interim arrangement under consideration calls for a
six-month period of sanctions relief for Tehran that would give
Iran and the major powers time to craft a broad, permanent
accord.
The United States has said most of the sanctions will remain
in place and any temporary sanctions relief would be cancelled
if no long-lasting agreement with Tehran is reached, or if the
Iranians violate the terms of the interim deal.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl in
Geneva, Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Arshad Mohammed in
Washington; Writing by Louis Charbonneau and John Irish; Editing
by Mark Heinrich and Christopher Wilson)