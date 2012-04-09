Iran not interested in nuclear fuel swap - atomic chief

* Iran's nuclear chief casts doubt on any fuel swap
* Hints at Tehran stopping higher-grade enrichment
* Foreign minister rejects pre-conditions for talks
By Marcus George
DUBAI, April 9 Iran has no interest in reviving
a failed nuclear fuel swap deal with Western powers, but might
scale back production of higher-grade enriched uranium once it
has the material it needs, the head of the country's atomic
energy organisation said.
U.S. officials say that getting Iran to suspend high-level
uranium enrichment and close an underground nuclear facility
near the holy city of Qom are priorities for talks between Iran
and world powers that are due to resume on Saturday.
Iranian media also quoted Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi
on Monday as saying that Tehran would not agree to world powers
imposing pre-conditions before the nuclear talks which will
resume in Istanbul after collapsing more than a year ago.
"Setting conditions before the meeting means drawing
conclusions, which is completely meaningless and none of the
parties will accept conditions set before the talks," the
Iranian parliamentary news agency quoted him as saying.
The United States and its allies suspect Iran's nuclear
programme is hiding attempts to develop an atomic weapons
capability and Washington has not ruled out military action
against Tehran if diplomacy fails.
Iran says the programme is solely for power generation and
medical needs, adding that it needs to enrich uranium to 20
percent to produce medical isotopes from a Tehran Research
Reactor for the treatment of thousands of patients.
Iranian media on Monday quoted nuclear chief Fereydoon
Abbasi-Davani as dismissing a revival of the swap deal to supply
Iran with fuel enriched abroad for peaceful purposes at a Tehran
research reactor but which collapsed in 2009.
"The Islamic Republic won't turn back and has no interest in
receiving 20 percent fuel from other countries because it has
made an investment," Abbasi-Davani said during a Sunday night
television interview, the Iranian state news agency reported.
"We made the investment because they (Western powers)
blocked us. If they had given us fuel, there would be no problem
and our (Tehran) reactor would have been working," Abbas-Davani
added.
Iran started enriching uranium to 20 percent purity in early
2010 to refresh the dwindling fuel stock at a Tehran research
reactor. Tehran has repeatedly said it had no other choice after
the swap deal failed to secure uranium to keep the reactor
running.
However, Abbasi-Davani raised the possibility of converting
fuel back to 3.5 percent purity, the level of enrichment
required for reactors producing nuclear power.
"Once the necessary fuel is obtained, we will scale back
production and maybe even convert it to 3.5 percent," he said.
Trying to find a way to halt Iran's higher-grade uranium
enrichment capability has become the focus for Washington and
its allies which believe Tehran is developing all means and
components required for a nuclear bomb in isolation.
Crude oil prices slipped on Monday following news that the
talks would resume between Iran and the P5+1 countries - the
United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. Brent
Brent crude futures were $1 a barrel lower.
Western experts say Iran has enough 3.5 and 20
percent-enriched uranium for around four bombs if the material
is refined to more than 90-percent purity. While Iran has
refused to suspend its enrichment activities it has at times
appeared more flexible regarding 20 percent enrichment.
It is unclear what it would expect in return, but its
demands would revolve around the lifting of sanctions against
its financial and energy sectors which have caused increasing
financial hardship within the country.
On Sunday, Israeli defence minister Ehud Barak also
emphasised that the key to successful talks would be on the
basis of Iran halting enrichment to 20 percent.
Later Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went
further, saying the P5+1 representatives to the talks should
demand an end to all enrichment activity, the transfer of all
enriched material out of Iran and the closure of the nuclear
facility near Qom.