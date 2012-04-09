UPDATE 1-Iran not interested in nuclear fuel swap - atomic chief

* Iran's nuclear chief casts doubt on any fuel swap
* Hints at Tehran stopping higher-grade enrichment
* Foreign minister rejects pre-conditions for talks
By Marcus George
DUBAI, April 9 Iran has no interest in reviving
a failed nuclear fuel swap deal with Western powers, but might
scale back production of higher-grade enriched uranium once it
has the material it needs, the head of the country's atomic
energy organisation said.
U.S. officials say that getting Iran to suspend high-level
uranium enrichment and close an underground nuclear facility
near the holy city of Qom are priorities for talks between Iran
and world powers that are due to resume on Saturday.
Iranian media also quoted Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi
on Monday as saying that Tehran would not agree to world powers
imposing pre-conditions before the nuclear talks which will
resume in Istanbul after collapsing more than a year ago.
"Setting conditions before the meeting means drawing
conclusions, which is completely meaningless and none of the
parties will accept conditions set before the talks," the
Iranian parliamentary news agency quoted him as saying.
The United States and its allies suspect Iran's nuclear
programme is hiding attempts to develop an atomic weapons
capability and Washington has not ruled out military action
against Tehran if diplomacy fails.
Iran says the programme is solely for power generation and
medical needs, adding that it needs to enrich uranium to 20
percent to produce medical isotopes from a Tehran research
reactor for the treatment of thousands of patients.
Iranian media on Monday quoted nuclear chief Fereydoon
Abbasi-Davani as dismissing a revival of the swap deal to supply
Iran with fuel enriched abroad for peaceful purposes at the
Tehran research reactor but which collapsed in 2009.
"The Islamic Republic won't turn back and has no interest in
receiving 20 percent fuel from other countries because it has
made an investment," Abbasi-Davani said during a Sunday night
television interview, the Iranian state news agency reported.
However, Abbasi-Davani raised the possibility of converting
fuel back to 3.5 percent purity, the level of enrichment
required for reactors producing nuclear power.
"Once the necessary fuel is obtained, we will scale back
production and maybe even convert it to 3.5 percent," he said.
URANIUM ENRICHMENT
Trying to find a way to halt Iran's higher-grade uranium
enrichment capability has become the focus for Washington and
its allies and the suggestion leaves questions over what would
happen to Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 20 percent.
Iranian scientists began enriching uranium to 20 percent
purity in early 2010 and now say they can produce the fuel
plates required to feed the Tehran research reactor. Iran has
repeatedly said it had no other choice after the 2009 swap deal
failed to secure uranium to keep the reactor running.
Analysts say the negotiations depend on the extent of Iran's
ability to make compatible fuel plates. Western experts have
doubts about Tehran's announcements and suggest a revised fuel
swap may still figure in the talks as a way to break to the
deadlock.
It is unclear what it would expect in return, but its
demands would undoubtedly revolve around the lifting of
sanctions against its financial and energy industries which have
caused increasing financial hardship within the country.
On Sunday, Israeli defence minister Ehud Barak emphasised
that the talks could be successful if Iran halted enrichment to
20 percent.
Later Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went
further, saying the P5+1 representatives to the talks should
demand an end to all enrichment activity at all levels.
While Iran has at times appeared more flexible regarding 20
percent enrichment, it has categorically refused to suspend its
low enriched uranium activities.
Crude oil prices slipped on Monday following news that the
talks would resume between Iran and the P5+1 countries - the
United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. Brent
crude futures were $1 a barrel lower.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed a second
round of talks would be held in Baghdad, Fars news agency
reported.