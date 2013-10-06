Iran calls for new offer from world powers before talks

DUBAI Oct 6 World powers negotiating with
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme must come up with new
proposals before talks in Geneva on Oct. 15-16, Iran's foreign
minister said.
The United States wants Iran to respond to proposals made by
world powers in February as a starting point for talks. If the
parties cannot even agree on how to start the negotiations, it
is less likely a resolution can be agreed within the six months
in which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says he wants a deal.
Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - the
five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -
plus Germany, the so-called P5+1, said in February they want
Iran to stop enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some
stockpiles and shutter a facility where such enrichment is done.
In return, they offered relief on international sanctions on
Iran's petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious
metals.
U.S. officials said last week that Secretary of State John
Kerry had secured agreement from his Chinese counterpart calling
for Iran to respond positively to existing nuclear proposals by
the six world powers.
"The previous P5+1 plan given to Iran belongs to history and
they must enter talks with a new point of view," Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Iranian
state television late on Saturday.
"The players must put away this illusion that they can
impose anything on the Iranian people."
The election of Rouhani in June and his appointment of
U.S.-educated Zarif as foreign minister and chief nuclear
negotiator has raised hopes of a solution to the decade-old
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
Western powers believe Iranian enrichment activities are a
cover for achieving nuclear weapons capability, whereas Iran
insists its programme is purely for civilian purposes - for
generating electricity and for a medical research reactor.
Rouhani and Zarif both tried to dispel mistrust of the
Islamic Republic with a series of meetings, speeches and media
interviews around the U.N. General Assembly in New York at the
end of last month which was capped with a phone call between the
Iranian president and U.S. President Barack Obama.
Both presidents face opposition at home from conservatives
who fear their government may be too willing to grant
concessions before the other side takes tangible steps.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the most
powerful man in Iran and the person who has the final say on the
nuclear issue, said on Saturday he supported Rouhani's
diplomatic opening with the United States.
But he said some aspects of it were "not proper". Khamenei
did not elaborate on his objections, but it was a possible
reference to the phone conversation between Rouhani and Obama.
The supreme leader also said he did not trust the United
States as a negotiating partner, a sentiment echoed by Zarif.
"Just as the supreme leader said, we do not trust them, and
they must build the trust of the Iranian people towards them in
public and private discussions," Zarif said.