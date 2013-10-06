UPDATE 1-Iran calls for new offer from world powers before talks

* The United States wants Iran to agree to previous offer
* France says there is limited time to resolve dispute
By Yeganeh Torbati and Jon Hemming
DUBAI, Oct 6 World powers negotiating with
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme must come up with new
proposals before talks in Geneva on Oct. 15-16, Iran's foreign
minister said.
The United States wants Iran to respond to proposals by
world powers in February as a starting point for talks. If the
parties cannot agree on how to start the negotiations, it casts
doubt on whether a resolution can be agreed within the six
months in which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says he wants a
deal.
Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - the
five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -
plus Germany, the so-called P5+1, said in February they want
Iran to stop enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some
stockpiles and shutter a facility where such enrichment is done.
In return, they offered relaxation of international
sanctions on Iran's petrochemicals and trade in gold and other
precious metals.
U.S. officials said last week Secretary of State John Kerry
had secured agreement from his Chinese counterpart calling for
Iran to respond positively to existing nuclear proposals by the
six powers.
"The previous P5+1 plan given to Iran belongs to history and
they must enter talks with a new point of view," Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Iranian
state television late on Saturday.
"The players must put away this illusion that they can
impose anything on the Iranian people."
The election of Rouhani in June and his appointment of
U.S.-educated Zarif as foreign minister and chief nuclear
negotiator have raised hopes for a solution to the decade-old
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
Western powers believe Iranian enrichment activities are
aimed at achieving nuclear weapons capability, whereas Iran
insists its programme is purely for civilian purposes -
generating electricity and for a medical research reactor.
"RACE AGAINST TIME"
Each side wants the other to make the first move.
"There is a new tone (in Iran), we want it to be sincere but
we need to see deeds," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
told Europe 1 radio on Sunday.
But, he said, there was limited time to resolve the dispute
while maintaining the Western goal of ensuring Iran is not able
to make nuclear arms. That was because the heavy water reactor
in Arak, in western Iran would be able to produce plutonium.
"If it were completed we wouldn't be able to destroy it
because if you bomb plutonium it will leak. This means it's a
race against time," he said.
Asked how much time he thought there was, Fabius said;
"People say roughly a year ... We hope there will be a
negotiation, but we must act quickly."
Rouhani and Zarif tried to dispel mistrust with meetings,
speeches and interviews at the U.N. General Assembly in New York
last month, was capped with a phone call between the Iranian
president and U.S. President Barack Obama.
Both presidents face opposition at home from conservatives
who fear they may be too willing to grant concessions before the
other side takes tangible steps.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the
final say on the nuclear issue, said on Saturday he supported
Rouhani's diplomatic opening with the United States.
But he said some aspects of it were "not proper". Khamenei
did not elaborate on his objections, but it was a possible
reference to the phone conversation between Rouhani and Obama.
The supreme leader also said he did not trust the United
States as a negotiating partner, a sentiment echoed by Zarif.
"Just as the supreme leader said, we do not trust them, and
they must build the trust of the Iranian people towards them in
public and private discussions," Zarif said.