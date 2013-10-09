Hardline newspaper report sends Iran foreign minister to hospital

* Iran's foreign minister blames headline for back pain
* Zarif to lead nuclear talks with world powers next week
* Incident points to domestic debate over ties with West
By Yeganeh Torbati and Jon Hemming
DUBAI, Oct 9 Iran's foreign minister and chief
nuclear negotiator went to hospital with pains he said were
brought on by a hardline newspaper quoting him as saying
President Hassan Rouhani's phone call with President Barack
Obama was a mistake.
Mohammad Javad Zarif's brief visit to hospital is a pointer
to the strength and possible rancour of the debate within Iran
over the speed and extent to which the Islamic Republic should
attempt to patch up its many quarrels with the West and the
United States in particular.
Zarif is to lead his country's negotiating team in talks
with six major world powers in Geneva next week, the first round
of negotiations since Rouhani's election in June breathed new
hope into decade-old talks on Iran's nuclear programme.
Iranian parliament speaker and former chief nuclear
negotiator Ali Larijani described the talks as a "window of
opportunity", telling reporters in Geneva the two sides should
focus on confidence-building.
Rouhani, a relative moderate, and the U.S.-educated Zarif
led a diplomatic drive to dispel distrust of Iran's intentions
at the United Nations in New York last month. The trip
culminated in the first phone call between the presidents of
Iran and the United States since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, often viewed as a
hardliner, backed Rouhani's diplomatic overtures, but said some
were "not proper", a possible reference to the call - giving the
president's critics a chance to snipe at his initiative.
The hardline newspaper Kayhan said on Tuesday that Zarif had
told a closed-door session of parliament's national security and
foreign policy committee that Rouhani's conversation with Obama
had been a mistake, as had the length of Zarif's own private
meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
An infuriated Zarif denied saying any such thing, and said
the newspaper report had affected him physically.
"SEVERE PAIN"
"This morning, after seeing the headline of one newspaper, I
got severe back and leg pain. I couldn't even walk or sit," he
wrote on his Facebook page late on Tuesday.
Cancelling several engagements, Zarif decided to rest at the
ministry and held meetings with deputies "while resting".
"When four to five hours of rest did not solve the problem,
at 5 p.m. I left my office ... and went to the hospital. Thank
God, the MRI showed my problem was more due to nerves and a
muscle spasm and will be solved through exercise," he wrote
after returning from hospital some four hours later.
"In any case, it was a bitter but very informative day for
me. I learned that whatever I want to say, to say it publicly,
because otherwise the market for abuse is very active."
Without naming Kayhan, whose editor is appointed by Khamenei
and is usually considered to reflect his views, Zarif said it
was unfortunate that a confidential meeting in parliament had
been leaked.
"Worse than this is that individuals who see themselves as
the judges of my honesty, and who praise my honesty in a small
headline, published with the biggest headline possible a quote
attributed to me which does not conform with what I said."
Though Khamenei is the ultimate authority on all matters of
state, especially the nuclear file, there is often a vigorous
debate between subordinates in the government, parliament and
security apparatus that frequently spills into public before the
supreme leader gives his final word.
Western powers say Iran's uranium enrichment programme is
aimed at achieving a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies
the charge and says it only wants the technology for generating
electricity and for medical research.