UPDATE 4-Iran rejects West's demand to ship out uranium stockpiles

* Iran official says will not send stockpile out of country
* Signals flexibility on other aspects of nuclear programme
* Comments may be "pre-negotiating posturing" - analyst
* Iran and world powers to meet in Geneva on Tuesday
By Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl
DUBAI/VIENNA, Oct 13 Iran on Sunday rejected the
West's demand that it send sensitive nuclear material out of the
country but signalled flexibility on other aspects of its atomic
activities that worry world powers, ahead of renewed
negotiations this week.
Talks about Iran's nuclear programme, due to start in Geneva
on Tuesday, will be the first since the election of Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani, who has tried to improve relations
with the West to pave the way for lifting economic sanctions.
Rouhani's election in June to succeed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
has raised hopes of a negotiated solution to a decade-old
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme that could otherwise
trigger a new war in the volatile Middle East.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's comments on
Sunday may disappoint Western officials, who want Iran to ship
out uranium enriched to a fissile concentration of 20 percent, a
short technical step away from weapons-grade material.
However, Araqchi, who will join the talks in Switzerland,
was less hardline about other areas of uranium enrichment, which
Tehran says is for peaceful nuclear fuel purposes but the West
fears may be aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability.
"Of course we will negotiate regarding the form, amount, and
various levels of (uranium) enrichment, but the shipping of
materials out of the country is our red line," he was quoted as
saying on state television's website.
In negotiations since early 2012, world powers have demanded
that Iran suspend 20-percent enrichment, send some of its
existing uranium stockpiles abroad and shutter the Fordow
underground site, where most higher-grade enrichment is done.
In return, they offered to lift sanctions on trade in gold,
precious metals and petrochemicals but Iran, which wants oil and
banking restrictions to be removed, has dismissed that offer. It
says it needs 20-percent uranium for a medical research reactor.
However, Araqchi's statement may be "the usual
pre-negotiation posturing", said Middle East specialist Shashank
Joshi at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London.
"It is easy to imagine a compromise whereby Iran would ship
out only some of its uranium, allowing the negotiating team to
claim a victory. There are many potential compromises that will
be explored," Joshi told Reuters.
Cliff Kupchan, a director and Middle East analyst at risk
consultancy Eurasia Group, took a similar line, saying Iran was
seeking to gain leverage ahead of negotiations.
"Still, it is sobering that a lead Iranian negotiator is
setting red lines so early. These are going to be tough talks."
ISRAELI SUSPICIONS
Since the Islamic Republic started started making 20-percent
uranium gas in 2010 it has produced more than the 240-250 kg
(530-550 pounds) needed for one atomic bomb, which Israel has
suggested may provoke it to take military action against Iran.
Iran has kept its stockpile below this figure by converting
some of it into oxide powder for reactor fuel, potentially
buying more time for diplomacy, U.N. watchdog reports show.
But it has also amassed stocks of low-enriched uranium gas
that experts say would be enough for several bombs if processed
much further to weapons-grade material. It has also sharply
expanded its enrichment capacity in recent years.
Israel, which has threatened preemptive military action if
it deems diplomacy a dead end, demands the total removal of
Tehran's enriched uranium stockpiles along with a dismantling of
its enrichment facilities.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London on Sunday
"the window for diplomacy is cracking open", in comments via
satellite to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee summit
in California.
"But I want you to know that our eyes are open, too. While
we seek a peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear programme, words
must be matched with actions," he added.
"In any engagement with Iran, we are mindful of Israel's
security needs."
Iran says it will never give up its right to refine uranium
and Western experts acknowledge it may no longer be realistic to
expect Iran to suspend all such work, as demanded by a series of
U.N. Security Council resolutions since 2006.
Instead, they say, Iran's enrichment capacity should be
scaled back in order to make it more difficult for the country
to launch any weapons bid without being detected in time.
R. Scott Kemp, an assistant professor of nuclear science and
engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said
that merely capping Iran's nuclear programme was unlikely to
provide enough confidence in the West.
"Some rollback of the programme ... is really the only path
to confidence and stability," Kemp wrote in a blog last week.
David Albright, of the Institute for Science and
International Security think-tank, told a U.S. Senate committee
in early October, referring to machines used to refine uranium:
"Any future nuclear agreement must include a limit on the number
and type of centrifuges Iran can install."