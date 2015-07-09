Indian business dreads lifting of Iran sanctions

* Exporters face renewed competition for Iran market
* Had enjoyed 3-yr run because India did not back sanctions
* Oil import bill to fall due; upstream hopes fade
* State bank faces cash call
* Farmers to lose price premium
By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 9 Indian businessman Pankaj
Bansal is losing sleep. He says that any nuclear deal under
which global powers lift sanctions against Iran could wipe him
out.
"I have been forced to take sleeping pills now to avoid
nightmares as my business with Iran has drastically come down,"
said Bansal, 43, from his base in a teeming commercial district
of South Delhi.
Bansal's trading firm, TMA International, has expanded from
metals into motors, auto parts and chemicals as rivals were shut
out of Iran by Western sanctions aimed at forcing Tehran into a
nuclear compromise. Talks to finalise a deal have run deep into
overtime but may wrap up on Friday.
He is one of thousands of exporters who enjoyed a three-year
run because India did not back the sanctions. In that time,
India's exports to Iran doubled to $5 billion, helping to halve
its bilateral trade deficit.
Now, they could be forced aside by European and U.S.
competitors just as Asia's third-largest economy reels from a 20
percent export slump prompted by a global slowdown in trade.
The revival of India's historic friendship with Iran, shared
with Russia and Venezuela, does hold the promise of long-term
trade gains. Yet short-term pain looms for oil buyers and banks
that benefited from sanctions-related payment delays.
HELPING HAND
A delegation of Indian exporters met Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley last week to lobby for support to help them cope with a
revival of competition for the Iranian market. They came away
empty handed.
"The lifting of Western sanctions on Iran would have an
adverse impact, particularly on non-agricultural commodities,"
said S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export
Organisations (FIEO).
Yet millions of farmers too would face a hit from the easing
of sanctions on Iran, a buyer of basmati rice, soymeal, sugar,
barley and meat. Under sanctions, Iran paid a premium of up to
20 percent over global prices to buy from India.
"Iran is shifting to other suppliers like South American
countries. They are supplying at much lower prices compared to
India. We cannot compete," said B.V. Mehta, executive director
at the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
EUROPE'S EDGE
Indian exporters say firms from Germany, Italy and France
that once dominated in Iran will be back selling consumer
products ranging from clothing to cars, and pitching for
big-ticket contracts like the delayed Tehran metro.
"Traditionally, Iranians have a liking for European
products. With the weakening of the euro, it will not be easy
for us to compete," said Rafeeq Ahmed, a Chennai-based exporter
who used to head the Indian export federation.
India's oil ministry fears that Iran could award the right
to develop the giant Farzad B gas field to Europeans who can
deploy the latest technology and commit billions of dollars to
modernising the OPEC member state's oil-and-gas infrastructure.
"So far they have not said 'no' to granting development
rights of Farzad B field to ONGC," said an oil ministry
official, referring to state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp
. "But there is no 'yes' also."
Refiners in India, the world's No.4 oil consumer and Iran's
top client after China, want Iran to sweeten terms on crude
deals to boost imports, which fell by 23 percent over
January-June.
With the fall in crude oil prices and decline in volumes,
total imports from Iran have fallen from a record $13.8 billion
in 2011/12 to $9 billion in 2014/15. Exports peaked at $5
billion in 2013/14 before falling back last year.
Oil buyers have been ordered to raise $6.5 billion in hard
currency to settle oil dues that they have been unable to pay
due to the sanctions. State-controlled UCO Bank holds
$2.8 billion in Iranian oil money, interest free, that would be
unlocked by the lifting of sanctions, forcing up funding costs.
STRATEGIC TIES
Trade ministry officials say that the economic boost to Iran
from the lifting of sanctions could offer opportunities for
Indian pharmaceutical, IT and commodity firms.
In May, for example, the two countries signed a deal to
develop the Iranian port of Chabahar, on the Gulf of Oman, that
would open up a new trade route to Central Asia.
"We may lose some engineering exports, but new opportunities
could come up for products currently covered under sanctions,"
said an official. Some officials favour extending soft loans to
exporters and lobbying for infrastructure deals.
That will be no substitute for beating the competition, said
Rumel Dahiya, head of the Institute for Defence studies and
Analyses in New Delhi: "Nobody can hope for a business deal on
concessional terms," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Devidutta Tripathy
in Mumbai; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Neil Fullick)