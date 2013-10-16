Iran hints it could consider wider nuclear inspections

GENEVA Oct 16 Iran suggested it was ready to
address calls to give the U.N. atomic watchdog wider inspection
powers as part of Tehran's proposals to resolve a decade-old
nuclear dispute with the West.
The comments from Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi appeared to be the first specific indication of what
concessions Tehran might be prepared to make in return for the
removal of sanctions hurting its oil-dependent economy.
Iran presented a three-phase plan for ending the standoff
over its nuclear programme during the first day of an Oct. 15-16
meeting with six world powers in Geneva on Tuesday. The talks
were due to resume later on Wednesday.
Iran did not give details of its proposal On Tuesday, but
said it included monitoring by the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), the Vienna-based U.N. nuclear body which
regularly inspects declared Iranian facilities.
Iran's official IRNA news agency asked Araqchi about the
issues of uranium enrichment and the so-called Additional
Protocol to Iran's agreement with the IAEA.
"Neither of these issues are within the first step (of the
Iranian proposal) but form part of our last steps," he replied
without going into further details, in comments reported on
Wednesday.
The Additional Protocol allows unannounced inspections
outside of declared nuclear sites and it is seen as a vital tool
at the IAEA's disposal to make sure that a country does not have
any hidden nuclear work.
The world powers have long demanded that Iran implement the
protocol. Iran says it is voluntary.
The powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain,
China and Russia - also want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme and suspend higher-level activity.
Refined uranium can be used to fuel nuclear power plants,
Iran's stated aim, but can also provide the fissile core of a
nuclear bomb if processed further, which the West fears may be
Tehran's ultimate goal.
Western diplomats stress they want Tehran to back up its
newly conciliatory language with concrete actions.
Both sides are trying to dampen expectations of any rapid
breakthrough at the two-day meeting, the first to be held since
President Hassan Rouhani took office, promising conciliation
over confrontation in Iran's relations with the world.