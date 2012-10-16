版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 19:16 BJT

Netanyahu commends EU on tougher Iran sanctions

JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the European Union on Tuesday for ramping up sanctions against Iran, saying such measures were having a strong impact on the Iranian economy.

"I want to commend the EU for the tough sanctions that were adopted yesterday against the greatest threat to peace in our time," Netanyahu said in an address to EU diplomats. "These sanctions are hitting the Iranian economy hard."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐