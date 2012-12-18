Israel sees new US poise, including military, to curb Iran

* World powers, Tehran seek to renew nuclear negotiations
* Netanyahu deputy who doubted in Obama sounds more upbeat
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Dec 18 U.S.-led efforts to curb
Iran's nuclear programme have resumed since President Barack
Obama's re-election and include preparation for possible
military action, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.
The remarks by Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon suggested
cautious optimism at prospects for an international resolution
to the decade-old standoff with Tehran, though Israel says it
remains ready to attack its arch-foe alone as a last resort.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set out a
mid-2013 "red line" for tackling Iran's uranium enrichment
project. The West says this programme is aimed at developing the
means to build atomic bombs. Tehran denies this, saying it is
enriching uranium solely for civilian energy.
Yaalon told Army Radio on Tuesday that Israel knew there
would be no movement on the issue before the U.S. election in
November, but had expected renewed effort after the vote.
"And indeed it has been renewed," he said.
He cited contacts among the United States, Russia, France,
China, Britain and Germany and Iran about holding new nuclear
negotiations, ongoing sanctions against Iran, "and preparations,
mainly American for now, for the possibility that military force
will have to be used". He did not elaborate.
The P5+1 powers said last week they hoped soon to agree with
Iran on when and where to meet. There have been suggestions it
could happen this month, though January now seems more likely,
Western officials say.
ZONE OF IMMUNITY
A former armed forces chief who belongs to Netanyahu's
rightist Likud party, Yaalon questioned Obama's resolve on Iran
during the Democratic president's first term. By contrast,
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak, the lone centrist in
Netanyahu's coalition government, argued in Obama's favour.
Yaalon is a frontrunner to succeed Barak, who has announced
he will retire from politics after Israel's Jan. 22 election.
On Monday, Barak reiterated Israel's determination to deny
Iran the capability to make a nuclear weapon. Israel, widely
assumed to have the Middle East's only atomic arsenal, sees a
nuclear-armed Iran as a mortal threat.
The prospect of unilateral Israeli air strikes, and ensuing
retaliation by Iran, a big oil exporter, and its Islamist
guerrilla allies in Lebanon and Gaza, worries world powers.
Speaking to Jewish leaders in New York, Barak acknowledged
the limitations of Israel's military against Iran's distant,
dispersed and well-defended nuclear facilities.
"The Iranians are deliberately trying to create a level of
redundancy and protection for their programme, what we call the
'zone of immunity'. Once they enter the zone of immunity, fate
will be out of our hands," Barak said.
"The state of Israel was founded precisely so that our fate
would remain in our own hands."
Barak's term "redundancy" refers to Israel's belief that
Iran seeks to stockpile raw uranium and enrichment centrifuges
on a scale that would allow it to restore independent nuclear
capacity should its known facilities be attacked.
The Iranian projects have been dogged by sabotage. While
Israel has not publicly claimed responsibility, Yaalon said
there could be more in store, in parallel to global economic
pressure.
"Sometimes malfunctions happen there - worms, viruses,
explosions. Therefore this schedule is not necessarily
chronological. It is more technological," he told Army Radio.
"We are, without a doubt, closely tracking developments in
the programme there, lest they attempt to pass the red line."