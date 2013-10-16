版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四

Israel: Don't let up on Iran sanctions despite Geneva proposals

JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israel responded to reports of Iran suggesting compromise at the talks in Geneva on Wednesday with a call on Western powers to keep up economic sanctions until Tehran ditches its programme that Washington and its allies believe is destined to develop nuclear weapons.

"Iran should be tested by its actions, not its proposals," a senior Israeli official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in a message sent from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"Until substantive steps are carried out that prove that Iran is dismantling its military nuclear programme, the international community must continue with its sanctions against it (Iran)," the official said.

Tehran says the nuclear programme is for generating power and medical devices.
