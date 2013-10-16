Israel: Don't let up on Iran sanctions despite Geneva proposals

JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israel responded to reports of
Iran suggesting compromise at the talks in Geneva on Wednesday
with a call on Western powers to keep up economic sanctions
until Tehran ditches its programme that Washington and its
allies believe is destined to develop nuclear weapons.
"Iran should be tested by its actions, not its proposals," a
senior Israeli official said, speaking on condition of anonymity
in a message sent from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
office.
"Until substantive steps are carried out that prove that
Iran is dismantling its military nuclear programme, the
international community must continue with its sanctions against
it (Iran)," the official said.
Tehran says the nuclear programme is for generating power
and medical devices.