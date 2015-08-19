Japan, Iran to discuss investment pact after sanctions end -Nikkei

TOKYO Aug 19 Japan and Iran will start
negotiations on an investment accord once sanctions are lifted
following last month's landmark international deal on Tehran's
nuclear programme, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing
Japanese government sources.
Initial talks are being held between the two countries to
prepare for the lifting of sanctions and begin formal
negotiations, the business daily said, without identifying the
sources.
Japan is keen to boost ties with Iran and invest in resource
projects in the country, as well as return imports of Iranian
oil to about 10 percent of the total from 5 percent now after
sanctions forced Japanese refiners to cut purchases, it said.
Earlier this month, Daishiro Yamagiwa, vice-minister of
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), visited
Tehran and met top government officials, accompanied by
executives from the oil, gas and other industries.
Yamagiwa did not discuss an investment agreement, Shigetoshi
Ikeyama, a director in METI's Middle East and Africa division,
said when contacted by Reuters about the Nikkei report.
"Knowing that Japanese companies are interested in boosting
economic ties in future, state minister Yamagiwa had general
discussions on streamlining the environment for that, but did
not discuss an investment pact in particular," Ikeyama said,
adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would take the lead
on any discussions on specific agreements.
"Another reason for Yamagiwa's visit was to avoid being
beaten by European and U.S. companies," Ikeyama said.
Officials at the foreign ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest energy explorer, JGC
Corp, an engineering company, and trading houses
Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp
joined Yamagiwa on the visit, the Nikkei said.
A spokesman at Inpex, which in 2010 was forced to give up a
stake in Iran's Azadegan oil field because of the sanctions,
confirmed some of its officials had accompanied Yamagiwa and
said the explorer was monitoring the situation.
Itochu and JGC also confirmed they were in the delegation
but Mitsui did not respond immediately to a query on the matter.
A Mitsubishi official had said earlier that it planned to send
an official along with Yamagiwa.
Senior government ministers from Italy, France, Germany and
Serbia have been among those making the trek since the July 14
accord, which raised the prospect of banking and trade sanctions
on Iran being lifted, possibly by the end of this
year.
Last month Iran outlined plans to rebuild its main
industries and trade relations following the nuclear agreement
with world powers, saying it was targeting oil and gas projects
worth $185 billion by 2020.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by
Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alan Raybould)