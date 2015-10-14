Japan, Iran agree on investment pact after sanctions end

TOKYO Oct 14 Japan and Iran have reached
agreement on an investment accord, which may give a boost to
Japanese investments into the Islamic Republic once sanctions
are lifted as early as next year, the countries' foreign
ministers said in a statement.
Japan is keen to boost ties with Iran and invest in resource
projects there, as well as increase crude imports from the
Middle Eastern country.
Japan's crude imports from Iran plunged more than 40 percent
from 2011 levels before tough Western sanctions were introduced
in 2012 over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Foreign business delegations from Italy, France and others
have flocked to Tehran ahead of the expected opening of markets
in the oil-rich nation of 80 million people.
Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida reached an agreement
on the investment pact during a meeting with the Iranian
counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday.
"Both sides affirmed that further efforts will be made for
the earliest possible conclusion and entry into force," the
statement from the ministers said.
The Japanese government wants the agreement to come into
force around the middle of next year, Japanese media reported.
Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp, which
in 2010 was forced to give up a stake in Iran's Azadegan oil
field because of the sanctions, was among dozens of companies
that visited Iran in August.
Iran's chief negotiator for new oil contacts said last week
the country would introduce more than 50 exploration and
production projects to investors in the near future.
Iran's conservative-dominated parliament passed a bill on
Tuesday approving its nuclear deal with world powers, signalling
victory for the government over hardline opponents who worry the
accord opens a door to wider rapprochement with the West.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Shri Navaratnam)