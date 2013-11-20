版本:
Kerry: no quick decision on whether Iran may enrich uranium

WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the issue of whether Iran will ultimately be allowed to enrich uranium will not be decided in an interim deal under discussion between major world powers and Iranian officials in Geneva.

"Whatever a country decides or doesn't decide to do, or is allowed to do under the rules, depends on a negotiation," Kerry told reporters.

"We are at the initial stage of determining whether or not there is a first step that could be taken, and that certainly will not be resolved in any first step, I can assure you," he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
